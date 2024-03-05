Company actively engaged in negotiations with multiple acquisition candidates

MELBOURNE, Fla., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kona Gold Beverages, Inc. (OTCPK: KGKG), a dynamic holding company specializing in product development within the better-for-you and functional beverage sector, is proud to announce that it has obtained Current Information Status in an expedited manner, rectifying previous management's oversights. This achievement underscores the company's commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, laying a solid foundation for future growth and expansion.

In addition to this milestone, Kona Gold is excited to unveil the eagerly anticipated new can designs for its flagship product, the HighDrate D9 Drink. These innovative designs reflect the brand's dedication to quality, creativity, and consumer appeal. The sleek and modern aesthetic is poised to captivate both existing fans and new customers alike, further solidifying Kona Gold's position as a leader in the functional beverage market.

Furthermore, Kona Gold is actively engaged in negotiations with multiple acquisition candidates. These candidates are revenue-generating and profitable multimillion-dollar companies that offer synergistic opportunities to enhance Kona Gold's portfolio and accelerate its growth trajectory. Importantly, the company anticipates signing letter of intents and acquisition agreements with these candidates as early as next week. These acquisitions will not only augment the company's product offerings but also bring onboard seasoned management teams, bolstering Kona Gold's already formidable talent pool.

"We are thrilled to achieve Current Information Status and unveil our stunning new can designs for the HighDrate D9 Drink," said Brandon White, Chairman of Kona Gold Beverages, Inc. "These developments represent significant milestones in our journey to deliver exceptional products and drive shareholder value. Additionally, our ongoing negotiations with potential acquisition targets underscore our commitment to strategic expansion and positioning Kona Gold for long-term success."

Stay tuned for further updates on Kona Gold's progress and developments as the company continues to innovate, grow, and evolve in the dynamic functional beverage market.

For more information regarding Kona Gold Beverage, please visit: https://konagoldbeverage.com.

About Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., a Delaware corporation, operates its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kona Gold LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp-Infused Energy Drink line; please visit its website at www.konagoldhemp.com. Kona Gold is located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

844-714-2224

investorrelations@konagoldbeverage.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kona-gold-beverages-inc-achieves-current-information-status-and-unveils-new-highdrate-d9-drink-can-designs-302080212.html

SOURCE Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.