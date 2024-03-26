New HighDrate D9 Energy seltzer images on x.com

MELBOURNE, FL, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kona Gold Beverages, Inc. (OTCPK: KGKG), a dynamic holding company specializing in product development within the better-for-you and functional beverage sector, proudly joins in the announcement of Covert LLC's latest advancements, poised to redefine industry standards and bolster shareholder confidence.

Under the astute leadership of visionary entrepreneur Jared Fisher, Covert LLC unveils its newest offerings, notably the long-awaited Federally Legal D9 Gummies. These groundbreaking products represent a pivotal moment in Covert's steadfast dedication to providing consumers with premium hemp-derived goods that adhere to the most stringent standards of safety and excellence.

Covert LLC takes great pride in introducing its long-awaited eCommerce platform which will be going live in the coming weeks. The new site is crafted to offer a seamless and intuitive user experience. This strategic overhaul not only elevates customer engagement but also underscores Covert's unwavering commitment to digital innovation and accessibility.

"We are excited to unveil these significant enhancements, which underscore our ongoing dedication to excellence and advancement," commented Jared Fisher, CEO of Covert LLC. "With the introduction of our Federally Legal D9 Gummies and the up-and-coming eCommerce platform, we are poised to elevate consumer satisfaction and drive sustained growth."

In addition to these remarkable developments, Kona Gold is pleased to reveal the highly anticipated images for HighDrate's New D9 Energy Seltzer, featuring the first of many enticing flavors - Blue Raspberry and Pina Colada. Visit x.com/kgbeverage to stay up to date on the company and view the new designs.

Jared Fisher's strategic acumen and unwavering commitment have been instrumental in guiding Covert LLC to remarkable growth and success. Alongside his esteemed business partner, Elliot Eichler, Jared has fostered a culture of innovation and excellence that permeates every facet of Covert's operations.

Elliot Eichler, Co-Founder and COO of Covert LLC, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the company. With a diverse background spanning various industries, Elliot's pragmatic leadership approach and relentless pursuit of results have been pivotal in shaping Covert's trajectory and driving its expansion.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to expanding our product portfolio and enhancing accessibility for our customers," affirmed Jared Fisher. "The redesigned eCommerce platform plays a crucial role in propelling Covert forward, complementing our upcoming user-friendly website."

As Covert LLC continues to pioneer innovation and diversify its offerings, shareholders can anticipate sustained growth and value creation. With an unwavering dedication to delivering premium, health-conscious products, Covert LLC is positioned for continued success in the dynamic hemp-derived goods market.

About Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., operates as a holding company in the beverage industry. Through its subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC and Covert LLC, it offers a diverse range of healthy energy drinks and products. Kona Gold's premium line of energy drinks caters to health-conscious consumers, alongside its innovative HighDrate D9 Drinks. Covert LLC specializes in high-quality products, including Delta-8, THCa, THC-P, and Kratom. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. is actively engaged in expanding its market presence through strategic acquisitions.

