Financials JPY USD Sales 2023 310 B 2 344 M 2 344 M Net income 2023 34 222 M 259 M 259 M Net cash 2023 181 B 1 369 M 1 369 M P/E ratio 2023 24,9x Yield 2023 1,97% Capitalization 864 B 6 540 M 6 540 M EV / Sales 2023 2,21x EV / Sales 2024 1,96x Nbr of Employees 4 894 Free-Float 65,8% Technical analysis trends KONAMI GROUP CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bearish Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 15 Last Close Price 6 290,00 JPY Average target price 7 152,00 JPY Spread / Average Target 13,7% Managers and Directors Kimihiko Higashio President & Representative Director Junichi Motobayashi Executive Officer, Manager-Finance & Accounting Kagemasa Kozuki Chairman Kazuhiko Uehara Head-Administration & Public Relations Akira Gemma Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) KONAMI GROUP CORPORATION 5.36% 6 457 MICROSOFT CORPORATION 21.57% 2 170 613 SYNOPSYS INC. 17.74% 57 253 CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC. 29.81% 56 969 DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE 11.96% 53 796 SEA LIMITED 61.60% 47 653