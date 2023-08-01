Konami Group Corporation (formerly Konami Holdings Corporation) specializes in the development and publishing of video game software. Also, the group produces and sells fitness equipment and gaming machines. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - interactive video games (71.6%): primarily intended for game consoles (Sony PlayStation2, PlayStation3, Nintendo Wii, Microsoft Xbox 360, etc.) and for PCs; - sport equipment (13.9%); - gaming machines (8.5%); - amusement machines and equipment (6%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (76.7%), Asia and Oceania (4.3%), the United States (14.7%) and Europe (4.3%).

Sector Software