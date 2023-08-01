August 1, 2023 15:00
Konami Digital Entertainment
Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd. hereby announces the following personnel change.
|Name
|New Position
|Former Position
|Makoto Kobukata
|
General Manager
Facility Sales Department
|
Associate General Manager
Facility Sales Department
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Konami Holdings Corporation published this content on 01 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2023 06:16:21 UTC.