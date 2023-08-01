August 1, 2023 15:00

Konami Digital Entertainment

Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd. hereby announces the following personnel change.

Name New Position Former Position
Makoto Kobukata General Manager
Facility Sales Department 		Associate General Manager
Facility Sales Department

