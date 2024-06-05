Prepare to be charmed as Konami Gaming, Inc. unveils its latest sensation, Charms Full Link™ slots, which promises an exciting journey filled with luck, bonuses, and endless excitement. Inspired by Konami’s acclaimed All Aboard™ series, Charms Full Link brings a captivating blend of features designed to elevate the gaming experience to new heights. This new slot game will make its debut at the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno, Nevada, on June 6, 2024.

At the heart of Charms Full Link is the innovative Charms Full Link Feature, where players unlock rewards by collecting six or more Coins of any color. This triggers additional spins and reel frames based on the collected Coin colors, offering a rainbow of possibilities. For those seeking an extra stroke of fortune, the game’s Lucky Kicker bonus reel can bring even greater rewards!

“The Lucky Kicker is an entirely new triple bonus mechanic that can increase both the play time and the payout of the All Aboard-style credit collection feature in Charms Full Link—which players at Peppermill Resort are the first to experience,” said Stephanie Lau, vice president of sales enablement at Konami Gaming, Inc. “It’s one of many lucky features to discover in this latest original slot creation from Konami.”

The Peppermill Resort in Reno, Nevada, will proudly be the world’s first casino to debut Charms Full Link. Renowned slot influencers including Vegas Matt, The Big Jackpot, and Dianaevoni, will be among the first to play the brand-new game. The Peppermill is offering three lucky winners the exclusive opportunity to join the excitement alongside these influencers on June 6 or 7 as part of their Charmed Life Giveaway. Winners will receive a VIP package featuring $1,000 in Free Play, two complimentary nights in a luxurious Tuscany Tower Suite, and a $500 Resort Credit.

ABOUT THE PEPPERMILL RESORT SPA CASINO:

Experience Energy Star Certified Peppermill Resort Spa Casino, Reno’s premier AAA Four-Diamond resort. Luxuriate in one of 1,621 opulent guest rooms, including the 600-room all-suite Tuscany Tower. Be pampered in the lavish 3-story, 33,000-square-foot Spa & Salon Toscana, featuring 24 treatment rooms, an indoor pool, sun terrace, a full-service salon, Himalayan salt retreat, and Northern Nevada’s only caldarium. Enjoy 82,000-square-feet of slots and table games across the expansive casino floor and state-of-the-art race & sportsbook. Resort amenities include two remarkable geothermally heated outdoor pools and three jetted spas, three designer boutiques, and the 9,900-square-foot fitness center. Embrace any craving at 9 award-winning restaurants, ranging from authentic Chinese to sumptuous steaks and seafood. Revel in Peppermill nightlife, featuring 15 bars and lounges including the iconic Fireside Lounge, and Reno’s largest whiskey bar, Terrace Lounge.

ABOUT KONAMI GAMING, INC.:

Konami Gaming, Inc. is a Las Vegas-based subsidiary of KONAMI GROUP CORPORATION (TSE: 9766). The company is a leading designer and manufacturer of casino games and technology for the global gaming market. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc. or the SYNKROS® casino management system, please visit www.konamigaming.com.

