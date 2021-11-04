2Q FY2022 Financial Results Presentation Material (PDF/846KB)

FY2022 2nd Quarter Financial Results
Six months ended September 30, 2021
KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION
November 4, 2021
Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements
Statements made in this presentation with respect to KONAMI HOLDINGS' current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs, including forecasts, are forward-looking statements about the future performance of the Company. These statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of information currently available to it and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on them. A number of important factors could cause actual results to be materially different from and worse than those discussed in forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to (1) Changes in economic conditions affecting our operations; (2) Fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, particularly with respect to the value of the Japanese yen, the U.S. dollar and the Euro; (3) the Company's ability to continue to win acceptance of our products, which are offered in highly competitive markets characterized by the continuous introduction of new products, rapid developments in technology and subjective and changing consumer preferences; (4) the Company's ability to successfully expand internationally with a focus on our Digital Entertainment business, Amusement business and Gaming & Systems business; (5) the Company's ability to successfully expand the scope of our business and broaden our customer base through our Sports business; (6) Regulatory developments and changes and our ability to respond and adapt to those changes; (7) the Company's expectations with regard to further acquisitions and the integration of any companies we may acquire; and (8) the outcome of contingencies.
-
Financial information included herein is not audited by independent public accountants
-
-
Numbers included in this presentation material are;
-
-
in accordance with IFRS
-
rounded to the nearest one hundred million yen
-
Revenues of each segment include inter-segment sales
|
Consolidated Financial Results
|
|
4
|
Revenue by Business Segment
|
|
5
|
Profit by Business Segment
|
|
6
|
Earnings Guidance for FY2022
|
7
|
Dividend Forecast for FY2022
|
|
|
8
|
Digital Entertainment
|
|
9
|
Amusement
|
|
10
|
Gaming & Systems
|
|
11
|
Sports
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Titles Released in Jul - Sep 2021 / Pipeline
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Business Performance
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Financial Position
|
|
|
16
|
Consolidated Cash Flows
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Financial Results
(Yen in Billions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YoY
|
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
FY2021 H1
|
|
|
FY2022 H1
|
|
Change
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Amount)
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
6 months ended
|
|
|
6 months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 2020
|
|
|
September 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
116.1
|
|
139.5
|
23.4
|
+20.2%
|
|
Business profit
|
25.7
|
|
38.6
|
12.9
|
+50.2%
|
|
Other income and other expenses
|
4.4
|
|
0.5
|
4.8
|
-
|
|
Operating profit
|
21.4
|
|
39.1
|
17.7
|
+83.0%
|
|
Profit before income taxes
|
20.2
|
|
38.7
|
18.5
|
+91.3%
|
|
Profit for the period
|
13.8
|
|
27.6
|
13.8
|
+99.8%
|
|
(attributable to owners of the parent)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share (JPY)
|
103.52
|
|
206.79
|
103.27
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue by Business Segment
(Yen in Billions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YoY
|
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
FY2021 H1
|
|
|
FY2022 H1
|
|
Change
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Amount)
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6 months ended
|
|
|
6 months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 2020
|
|
|
September 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Digital Entertainment
|
88.3
|
|
98.6
|
10.4
|
+11.7%
|
|
|
|
Amusement
|
6.6
|
|
10.0
|
3.4
|
+51.2%
|
|
|
|
Gaming & Systems
|
7.1
|
|
12.3
|
5.1
|
+71.7%
|
|
|
|
Sports
|
15.1
|
|
19.9
|
4.8
|
+31.9%
|
|
|
|
Eliminations
|
△ 1.1
|
|
|
△ 1.3
|
|
△ 0.3
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
116.1
|
|
139.5
|
23.4
|
+20.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Konami Holdings Corporation published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 09:21:09 UTC.