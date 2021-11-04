Log in
6340 JPY   -1.86%
2Q FY2022 Financial Results Presentation Material (PDF/846KB)

11/04/2021 | 05:22am EDT
FY2022 2nd Quarter Financial Results

Six months ended September 30, 2021

KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION

November 4, 2021

Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements

Statements made in this presentation with respect to KONAMI HOLDINGS' current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs, including forecasts, are forward-looking statements about the future performance of the Company. These statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of information currently available to it and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on them. A number of important factors could cause actual results to be materially different from and worse than those discussed in forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to (1) Changes in economic conditions affecting our operations; (2) Fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, particularly with respect to the value of the Japanese yen, the U.S. dollar and the Euro; (3) the Company's ability to continue to win acceptance of our products, which are offered in highly competitive markets characterized by the continuous introduction of new products, rapid developments in technology and subjective and changing consumer preferences; (4) the Company's ability to successfully expand internationally with a focus on our Digital Entertainment business, Amusement business and Gaming & Systems business; (5) the Company's ability to successfully expand the scope of our business and broaden our customer base through our Sports business; (6) Regulatory developments and changes and our ability to respond and adapt to those changes; (7) the Company's expectations with regard to further acquisitions and the integration of any companies we may acquire; and (8) the outcome of contingencies.

  • Financial information included herein is not audited by independent public accountants
    1. Numbers included in this presentation material are;
      1. in accordance with IFRS
      2. rounded to the nearest one hundred million yen
    3. Revenues of each segment include inter-segment sales

2

Contents

 Consolidated Financial Results

4

 Revenue by Business Segment

5

 Profit by Business Segment

6

 Earnings Guidance for FY2022

7

 Dividend Forecast for FY2022

8

 Digital Entertainment

9

 Amusement

10

 Gaming & Systems

11

 Sports

12

 Titles Released in Jul - Sep 2021 / Pipeline

13

 Consolidated Business Performance

15

 Consolidated Financial Position

16

 Consolidated Cash Flows

17

3

Consolidated Financial Results

(Yen in Billions)

YoY

YoY

FY2021 H1

FY2022 H1

Change

Change

(Amount)

(%)

6 months ended

6 months ended

September 2020

September 2021

Revenue

116.1

139.5

23.4

+20.2%

Business profit

25.7

38.6

12.9

+50.2%

Other income and other expenses

4.4

0.5

4.8

-

Operating profit

21.4

39.1

17.7

+83.0%

Profit before income taxes

20.2

38.7

18.5

+91.3%

Profit for the period

13.8

27.6

13.8

+99.8%

(attributable to owners of the parent)

Earnings per share (JPY)

103.52

206.79

103.27

4

Revenue by Business Segment

(Yen in Billions)

YoY

YoY

FY2021 H1

FY2022 H1

Change

Change

(Amount)

(%)

6 months ended

6 months ended

September 2020

September 2021

Digital Entertainment

88.3

98.6

10.4

+11.7%

Amusement

6.6

10.0

3.4

+51.2%

Gaming & Systems

7.1

12.3

5.1

+71.7%

Sports

15.1

19.9

4.8

+31.9%

Eliminations

1.1

1.3

0.3

-

Total

116.1

139.5

23.4

+20.2%

5

Disclaimer

Konami Holdings Corporation published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
