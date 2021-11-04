Interim Dividend Announcement

Dear Shareholder,
KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION
KONAMI HOLDINGS COPRORATION (the "Company") hereby announces that it had resolved at a board meeting held today to pay an interim dividend for the 50th fiscal year (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) as follows:
The Company will pay the interim dividend to its shareholders or registered pledgees of shares as of September 30, 2021.
The details are described below.
1.Amount of interim dividend:36.50yen per share2.Effective date (commencement date of payment): November 25, 2021
On November 24, we will send to the address that has been provided to us "Interim dividend warrant," or "Statement of dividends" and "Regarding designated bank account for dividends" for those who designated their bank accounts etc. to which the dividends shall be wire-transferred, or "Statement of dividends" and "Notice of dividend transfer methods" for those who indicated adopting the system of dividend allotment to securities company accounts in proportion to the number of shares held.
