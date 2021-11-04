Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Konami Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9766   JP3300200007

KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(9766)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 11/02
6340 JPY   -1.86%
05:22a2Q FY2022 Financial Results Presentation Material (PDF/846KB)
PU
05:22aInterim Dividend Announcement
PU
10/07KONAMI : To Release FY2022 2nd Quarter Financial Results
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Interim Dividend Announcement

11/04/2021 | 05:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dear Shareholder,

KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION

KONAMI HOLDINGS COPRORATION (the "Company") hereby announces that it had resolved at a board meeting held today to pay an interim dividend for the 50th fiscal year (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) as follows:

The Company will pay the interim dividend to its shareholders or registered pledgees of shares as of September 30, 2021.
The details are described below.

1.Amount of interim dividend:36.50yen per share2.Effective date (commencement date of payment): November 25, 2021

On November 24, we will send to the address that has been provided to us "Interim dividend warrant," or "Statement of dividends" and "Regarding designated bank account for dividends" for those who designated their bank accounts etc. to which the dividends shall be wire-transferred, or "Statement of dividends" and "Notice of dividend transfer methods" for those who indicated adopting the system of dividend allotment to securities company accounts in proportion to the number of shares held.

Disclaimer

Konami Holdings Corporation published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 09:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION
05:22a2Q FY2022 Financial Results Presentation Material (PDF/846KB)
PU
05:22aInterim Dividend Announcement
PU
10/07KONAMI : To Release FY2022 2nd Quarter Financial Results
PU
10/06KONAMI : Awarded First Place for Best Slot Product in 20th Annual Gaming & Technology Awar..
BU
10/01Nikkei 225 Slumps 2.3% on Wall Street Cues, Supply-Chain Issues
MT
09/30Orix JREIT to Rename Konami Sports Club Korien to Sports Club Korien
MT
09/29KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/14NIKKEI 225 : Up 0.7% to 31-Year-High on Pandemic, New Leadership Outlooks
MT
09/14Japan's Nikkei ends at over 31-year high as cyclicals shine
RE
09/14Japan's Nikkei hits over 31-year peak as cyclical shares track Wall St higher
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 295 B 2 586 M 2 586 M
Net income 2022 46 895 M 411 M 411 M
Net cash 2022 162 B 1 417 M 1 417 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 1,64%
Capitalization 845 B 7 405 M 7 394 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,31x
EV / Sales 2023 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 4 982
Free-Float 65,0%
Chart KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Konami Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 6 340,00 JPY
Average target price 8 168,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kimihiko Higashio President & Representative Director
Junichi Motobayashi Executive Officer, Manager-Finance & Accounting
Kagemasa Kozuki Chairman
Kazuhiko Uehara Head-Administration & Public Relations
Akira Gemma Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION9.31%7 405
MICROSOFT CORPORATION50.17%2 507 665
SEA LIMITED77.67%195 275
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC90.46%112 583
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-15.31%84 878
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE59.77%80 842