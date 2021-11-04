Interim Dividend Announcement

Dear Shareholder,

KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION

KONAMI HOLDINGS COPRORATION (the "Company") hereby announces that it had resolved at a board meeting held today to pay an interim dividend for the 50th fiscal year (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) as follows:

The Company will pay the interim dividend to its shareholders or registered pledgees of shares as of September 30, 2021.

The details are described below.

1.Amount of interim dividend:36.50yen per share2.Effective date (commencement date of payment): November 25, 2021