Konami : Awarded First Place for Best Slot Product in 20th Annual Gaming & Technology Awards

DIMENSION slot cabinet wins gold medal in gaming industry technology awards

Konami Gaming, Inc. received first place for Best Slot Product in the 20th Annual Global Gaming Business (GGB) Gaming & Technology Awards. The company’s DIMENSION 49J™ video slot cabinet was selected as the game which best exemplifies a step forward in industry technology. Launched last year as the first in an entirely new line of Konami cabinets, DIMENSION 49J demonstrated rapid success with its debut series All Aboard™, ranking Top 25 Grossing Parent Games – Premium Leased & WAP for ten consecutive months by Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, LLC and Fantini Research. In that time, the proven original cabinet has expanded to five unique DIMENSION form factors, to include DIMENSION 75C™, DIMENSION TOP Box™, DIMENSION 27™, and DIMENSION 49™, ranked the industry’s #1 top performing portrait cabinet1.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005369/en/

Konami's DIMENSION 49J slot cabinet wins gold medal in gaming industry technology awards (Photo: Business Wire)

“The growth, performance, and player popularity seen from DIMENSION is a demonstration of Konami’s promise to relentlessly deliver best-in-class products,” said Steve Sutherland, president & chief executive officer at Konami Gaming, Inc. “From here in Las Vegas, to Australia, to Japan, Konami’s in-house development teams are working around the clock to bring casino players and properties the most rewarding technology and entertainment possible.”

All slot cabinets in Konami’s award-winning DIMENSION series feature a sheen silver finish, generous slant top, dual spin buttons, dual cup holders, sloped footrest, and wired and wireless phone charging. DIMENSION 49J is joined in the premium cabinet category by both the large-format, 75-inch curved screen DIMENSION 75C and the eye-catching upper portrait screen DIMENSION TOP Box. With debut series Fortune Mint™, the DIMENSION 49 portrait core cabinet has quickly risen to the top of industry performance charts, and shares the for-sale product category with Konami’s DIMENSION 27 stacked screen machine, backed by a library of 30+ available games.

“DIMENSION 49J is the start for a long line of creative game cabinets and content,” said Tom Jingoli, executive vice president & chief operating officer. “We want to see DIMENSION slots in every casino property we serve. It has both the content depth and hardware dependability.”

Bull Blitz™, Lucky Envelope™, and BattleBots® are among the newest slot series featured on DIMENSION 49J during the 2021 Global Gaming Expo (G2E) held this week in Las Vegas. Similar to Konami’s popular All Aboard, Bull Blitz is arriving to G2E Las Vegas following demonstrated success in the Australian market. Lucky Envelope is an original linked progressive inspired by the gift giving tradition common in Chinese culture. The world’s first BattleBots slots are a premium licensed series available exclusively through Konami, based on the popular robot combat sport and reality TV show broadcast in more than 150 countries.

For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc., please visit www.konamigaming.com.

1 EILERS-FANTINI Central Game Performance Database – Data Through April ‘21, May ‘21, June ‘21, and July ‘21

About Konami Gaming, Inc.

Konami Gaming, Inc. is a Las Vegas-based subsidiary of KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION (TSE: 9766). The company is a leading designer and manufacturer of slot machines and casino management systems for the global gaming market. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc. or the SYNKROS gaming enterprise management system, please visit www.konamigaming.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005369/en/