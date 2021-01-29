Konami : Mobile Game "Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links"Available in China Beginning January 14

Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd. is thrilled to announce that in partnership with China's NetEase, mobile game 'Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links' (Chinese title: '游戏王：决斗链接') will become available in China on January 14.

'Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links' is a competitive card game that has been downloaded over 100 million times worldwide since its release in 2016. In China, pre-registration for the game opened in 2018, and a closed beta began in December 2020.

The game features a range of optimizations for its release for the Chinese market, including a new mode and select new designs. It will be managed by NetEase.

Konami Digital Entertainment looks forward to bringing more products and services to gamers in China.

Product Information

Title 游戏王：决斗链接 (overseas title: 'Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links') Genre Competitive card game Platform iOS, Android Price Free to play (in-app purchases available) Copyright information ©2020 Studio Dice/SHUEISHA, TV TOKYO, KONAMI

©Konami Digital Entertainment Official website https://ygo.163.com/

About NetEase

Founded in 1997 in Guangzhou, NetEase offers a free email service in addition to other Internet services such as portal sites and blogs. In 2000 it entered PC game development, and currently operates over 20 titles. The company moved into the mobile games market in 2014, striking a partnership with Konami Digital Entertainment in May of that year. It currently distributes the Winning Eleven series (Chinese title: '実況足球') and other titles in China.

About the Yu-Gi-Oh! series

Created by Kazuki Takahashi, 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' is a popular manga that has been serialized in Shueisha Inc.'s 'Weekly Shonen Jump' magazine since 1996. Starting with the original 'Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters,' numerous anime adaptations have also been broadcast on TV Tokyo, including the latest series, 'Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens,' which began in May 2020 to launch an exciting new era for the franchise. Since 1998, Konami Digital Entertainment has released a long line of console titles based on the series. It has also distributed a trading card game since 1999. In 2016, it released 'Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links' for mobile and PC platforms. The game continues to be a hit with players around the world.

