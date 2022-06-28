Konami : NOTIFICATION OF BUSINESS CONDUCTED AT THE 50TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS(PDF/80KB)
06/28/2022 | 06:11am EDT
(Translation)
This document has been translated for reference purposes only for the convenience of our non-Japanese shareholders. The Japanese original shall prevail in the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original.
NOTIFICATION OF BUSINESS CONDUCTED AT THE 50TH
ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Stock Code Number: 9766
June 28, 2022
Dear Shareholder,
This is to inform you that the following reports were presented and the resolutions were passed at the 50th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 28, 2022.
Sincerely yours,
Kimihiko Higashio
Representative Director, President
KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION
1-11-1, Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
Reports
1. Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the 50th fiscal year (from April
1, 2021 to March 31, 2022); and on the Reports of the accounting auditor and of the
Audit & Supervisory Committee regarding Consolidated Financial Statements for the
50th fiscal year
2. Financial Statements for the 50th fiscal year (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
We reported the contents of the above.
Resolutions
Proposal 1:
Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation
It was approved as proposed.
Proposal 2:
Election of five members to the Board of Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit
& Supervisory Committee Members)
It was approved as proposed. Messrs. Kagemasa Kozuki, Kimihiko Higashio,
Hideki Hayakawa, Katsunori Okita and Yoshihiro Matsuura were elected and assumed
Konami Holdings Corporation published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 10:10:08 UTC.