Konami : NOTIFICATION OF BUSINESS CONDUCTED AT THE 50TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS(PDF/80KB)

(Translation)

This document has been translated for reference purposes only for the convenience of our non-Japanese shareholders. The Japanese original shall prevail in the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original.

NOTIFICATION OF BUSINESS CONDUCTED AT THE 50TH

ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Stock Code Number: 9766

June 28, 2022

Dear Shareholder,

This is to inform you that the following reports were presented and the resolutions were passed at the 50th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 28, 2022.