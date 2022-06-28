Log in
Konami : NOTIFICATION OF BUSINESS CONDUCTED AT THE 50TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS(PDF/80KB)

06/28/2022 | 06:11am EDT
(Translation)

This document has been translated for reference purposes only for the convenience of our non-Japanese shareholders. The Japanese original shall prevail in the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original.

NOTIFICATION OF BUSINESS CONDUCTED AT THE 50TH

ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Stock Code Number: 9766

June 28, 2022

Dear Shareholder,

This is to inform you that the following reports were presented and the resolutions were passed at the 50th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 28, 2022.

Sincerely yours,

Kimihiko Higashio

Representative Director, President

KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION

1-11-1, Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Reports

1. Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the 50th fiscal year (from April

1, 2021 to March 31, 2022); and on the Reports of the accounting auditor and of the

Audit & Supervisory Committee regarding Consolidated Financial Statements for the

50th fiscal year

2. Financial Statements for the 50th fiscal year (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

We reported the contents of the above.

Resolutions

Proposal 1:

Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

It was approved as proposed.

Proposal 2:

Election of five members to the Board of Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit

& Supervisory Committee Members)

It was approved as proposed. Messrs. Kagemasa Kozuki, Kimihiko Higashio,

Hideki Hayakawa, Katsunori Okita and Yoshihiro Matsuura were elected and assumed

their office as Director.

Disclaimer

Konami Holdings Corporation published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 10:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
