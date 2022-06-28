Konami : Report FY2022

I sincerely hope that this report finds our shareholders in good health and happiness.

I would like to express my sincere appreciation for your continued and generous support.

Since its founding in 1969, the Konami Group has always had a pioneering spirit and the foresight to understand the world's needs. By keeping abreast of the changing trends and technologies, it has continued to read the waves and ride them at their peak.

Although the social landscape is facing major changes, the Digital Entertainment business continued to see a strong performance in fiscal 2021, while the Amusement business, Gaming & Systems business, and the Sports business steadily recovered from the impact of COVID-19. Due to this growth and recovery, we not only achieved record high business profits for the second consecutive year, we also achieved ¥80 billion in profit for the first time, and profits for the year reached a record high.

As a result of this strong financial performance, the total dividend for the year will be ¥123.50 per share, an increase of ¥50.50 compared to the previous fiscal year. We strive to improve financial performance and further increase dividends through strategic investments, such as in the human resources essential for future growth, the highest level of environment for research and development that aligns with the new normal of this era, and new technology.

The development of the entertainment business field and its potential continues to expand due to factors including the evolution of technology and services-with examples including artificial intelligence (AI), fifth and sixth generation mobile communications (5G/6G), virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and the metaverse-the advancement of electronics such as mobile devices and console games, and our entry into new distribution platforms that utilize cloud technology. In addition, the growing trend toward digitalization and online consumption has led to the expansion of businesses with recurring revenues, creating an environment for improved profitability and robust business results.

In the field of sports, there has been an increasing importance placed on extending life expectancy in an aging society.

