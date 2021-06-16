Konami : Finalists Selected for "Olympic Virtual Series" Baseball Event Tournament to be Broadcast Worldwide from 6PM June 23

Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd. announces that the Olympic Virtual Series baseball event finals will be broadcast worldwide on June 23, Olympic Day.

The Olympic Virtual Series is the first virtual sports competition organized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in collaboration with five international sports federations. The baseball event will be played in a specially designed Olympic Virtual Series environment on 'eBASEBALL POWERFUL PRO BASEBALL 2020'. In the finals, 11 players from the Baseball Tournament and 8 players from the Home Run Derby who won the online qualifying rounds will compete in a heated competition.

The final game will be broadcast in Japanese and English on olympics.com. Live commentary will be provided by Japanese professional baseball alumni and announcers who are active in actual baseball broadcasts, bringing the exciting battle for the title of the first ever Olympic Virtual Series champion to the world.

'TM IOC & USOPC - © [YEAR] International Olympic Committee - All rights reserved. The 'Olympic Virtual Series' is a property of the IOC and may not be copied, republished, stored in a retrieval system or otherwise reproduced or transmitted, in whole or in part, in any form or by any means whatsoever, without the prior written consent of the IOC & USOPC. Unauthorized copying, adaptation, rental, lending, distribution, extraction, re-sale, arcade use, charging for use, broadcast, public performance and internet, cable or any telecommunications transmission, access or use of this product or any trademark or copyright work that forms part of this product are prohibited'