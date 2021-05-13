Konami : Notice Regarding Candidates for Appointment as Director

KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION ('the Company') hereby notifies that it has resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held today the Candidates for Appointment as Director.

Candidates for Director will be formally determined by resolution at the 49th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on June 24, 2021.

The Company plans to shift to a Company with Audit & Supervisory Committee upon obtaining approval at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Representative Director, Chairman Kagemasa Kozuki Representative Director, President Kimihiko Higashio Director Hideki Hayakawa Director Katsunori Okita Director Yoshihiro Matsuura Director

Audit & Supervisory Committee Member (Outside) Akira Gemma Director

Audit & Supervisory Committee Member (Outside) Kaori Yamaguchi Director

Audit & Supervisory Committee Member (Outside) Kimito Kubo

* Takayoshi Yashiro and Chikara Kawakita, both current Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Outside), shall complete their term of office and are scheduled to take the role of Special Advisor.

* Shinichi Furukawa, Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Full-time), Minoru Maruoka, Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Full-time, Outside), and Hideo Shimada, Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Outside), shall complete their term of office.