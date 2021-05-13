Log in
Konami : Notice Regarding Candidates for Appointment as Director

05/13/2021 | 05:18am EDT
KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION ('the Company') hereby notifies that it has resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held today the Candidates for Appointment as Director.
Candidates for Director will be formally determined by resolution at the 49th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on June 24, 2021.
The Company plans to shift to a Company with Audit & Supervisory Committee upon obtaining approval at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Representative Director, Chairman Kagemasa Kozuki
Representative Director, President Kimihiko Higashio
Director Hideki Hayakawa
Director Katsunori Okita
Director Yoshihiro Matsuura
Director
Audit & Supervisory Committee Member (Outside) 		Akira Gemma
Director
Audit & Supervisory Committee Member (Outside) 		Kaori Yamaguchi
Director
Audit & Supervisory Committee Member (Outside) 		Kimito Kubo

* Takayoshi Yashiro and Chikara Kawakita, both current Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Outside), shall complete their term of office and are scheduled to take the role of Special Advisor.

* Shinichi Furukawa, Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Full-time), Minoru Maruoka, Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Full-time, Outside), and Hideo Shimada, Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Outside), shall complete their term of office.

Disclaimer

Konami Holdings Corporation published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 09:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
