Koncar distributivni i specijalni transformatori d d : DANILO BALETIĆ AND KONČAR D&ST – THE FIRST ARTISTIC SCULPTURE MADE FROM KONČAR D&ST TRANSFORMER WASTE PARTS

DANILO BALETIĆ AND KONČAR D&ST - THE FIRST ARTISTIC SCULPTURE MADE FROM KONČAR D&ST TRANSFORMER WASTE PARTS

With great enthusiasm and a little belatedly, we present the first artistic sculpture of the Montenegrin artist Danilo Baletić, created using KONČAR D&ST transformer waste parts.

Namely, the idea created in 2019 was realized only in 2022 for reasons we are all too familiar with. The artistic project was conceived in such a way that the artist Baletić would make an ecologically aware transformers using the waste parts of Končar D&ST transformers on the eve of the entry into force of the Commission Regulation (EU) No. 548/201 (Tier 2) dated 1 July 2021, which requires the delivery of transformers with lower losses, and therefore more ecologically friendly transformers for the environment and the community.

Danilo Baletić, inspired by climate change and the first heavy snowfall in his town, made a gigantic sculpture - a 6m high snow dinosaur. From then on, art became his preoccupation. He made the first sculpture from scrap metal in 2012, on the topic of environmental protection, the transformers "Ramtron", which was exhibited as part of the environmental festival in the Durmitor national park in Montenegro. Waste has become a place where he continues to create, and his inspiration is man's attitude towards comfort, consumer mentality and social values. During the following years, he made dozens of sculptures of transformers from scrap metal, ranging in size from 2 to 15 m. The transformers were exhibited in Podgorica, Belgrade, Osijek, Zadar, Zagreb, Milan, Graz and elsewhere.

"For me, all waste has exploitation value," points out Baletić.