  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Croatia
  4. Zagreb Stock Exchange
  5. Koncar - distributivni i specijalni transformatori d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KODT   HRKODTRA0007

KONCAR - DISTRIBUTIVNI I SPECIJALNI TRANSFORMATORI D.D.

(KODT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
Summary

Koncar distributivni i specijalni transformatori d d : PRODUCT CARBON FOOTPRINT VERIFICATION STATEMENT AWARDED TO KONČAR

03/24/2022 | 10:32am EDT
PRODUCT CARBON FOOTPRINT VERIFICATION STATEMENT AWARDED TO KONČAR
PRODUCT CARBON FOOTPRINT VERIFICATION STATEMENT AWARDED TO KONČAR

An 80 MVA transformer manufactured by KONČAR - Distribution and Special Transformers (D&ST), with transformer turns ratio of 132±12×1,53%/68 kV, is ready for delivery to a new customer in Spain. The customer is one of Spain's distribution companies, owned by an Italian energy group. The transformer was successfully tested at the end of 2021, and will be installed at the Nueva Celulosa Transformer Station, built as part of the project of expansion and enhancement of the power grid in the Motril industrial zone of Granada. Granada's most important economic activity, aside from tourism, is greenhouse production of vegetables and fruits, therefore the customer required installation of a bird protection net around the transformer cooling unit.

The project's unique feature is the Product Carbon Footprint (CFP) Verification Statement - the first ever awarded to D&ST medium power transformers. The transformer successfully passed the carbon footprint audit conducted by the Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS) certification company in February. A CFP study was made by SGS in 2021 in collaboration with D&ST, in accordance with the ISO 14067:2018 standard, which provides principles, requirements and guidelines for quantifying and reporting on product carbon footprint.

The study provided D&ST with a means of calculating and consequently reducing the carbon footprint of its products. ISO 14067 standard is part of a series of ISO 14060 standards related to quantifying, monitoring, reporting and validating GHG emissions, adopted in support of sustainable companies committed to reducing their carbon footprint.

An 80 MVA transformer manufactured by KONČAR - Distribution and Special Transformers (D&ST), with transformer turns ratio of 132±12×1,53%/68 kV, is ready for delivery to a new customer in Spain. The customer is one of Spain's distribution companies, owned by an Italian energy group. The transformer was successfully tested at the end of 2021, and will be installed at the Nueva Celulosa Transformer Station, built as part of the project of expansion and enhancement of the power grid in the Motril industrial zone of Granada. Granada's most important economic activity, aside from tourism, is greenhouse production of vegetables and fruits, therefore the customer required installation of a bird protection net around the transformer cooling unit.

The project's unique feature is the Product Carbon Footprint (CFP) Verification Statement - the first ever awarded to D&ST medium power transformers. The transformer successfully passed the carbon footprint audit conducted by the Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS) certification company in February. A CFP study was made by SGS in 2021 in collaboration with D&ST, in accordance with the ISO 14067:2018 standard, which provides principles, requirements and guidelines for quantifying and reporting on product carbon footprint.

The study provided D&ST with a means of calculating and consequently reducing the carbon footprint of its products. ISO 14067 standard is part of a series of ISO 14060 standards related to quantifying, monitoring, reporting and validating GHG emissions, adopted in support of sustainable companies committed to reducing their carbon footprint.

03/24/2022
Disclaimer

Koncar - distributivni i specijalni transformatori dd published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 14:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 424 M 207 M 207 M
Net income 2021 99,3 M 14,4 M 14,4 M
Net cash 2021 61,8 M 8,98 M 8,98 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 276 M 185 M 185 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 750
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart KONCAR - DISTRIBUTIVNI I SPECIJALNI TRANSFORMATORI D.D.
Duration : Period :
Koncar - distributivni i specijalni transformatori d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2 500,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Vanja Burul Director-Medium Power Transformers
Petar Vlaic Financial Director
Gordan Kolak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ana-Marija Markoc Member-Supervisory Board
Ivan Bahun Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KONCAR - DISTRIBUTIVNI I SPECIJALNI TRANSFORMATORI D.D.10.62%185
ABB LTD-6.19%68 546
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-12.21%32 484
KONE OYJ-21.86%28 084
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG-15.38%23 911
TBEA CO., LTD.-3.50%12 146