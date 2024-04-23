More about the company
Koncar Distributivni i Specijalni Transformatori dd is a Croatia-based company active in the electrical sector. It produces and distributes medium power and special transformers up to 100 megavolt ampere (MVA) and 170 kilovolt (kV). The Company's product range includes oil immersed distribution transformers, dry type distribution transformers, medium power transformers and special transformers, such as rectifier and converter transformers, locomotive transformers, transformers for ironworks, earthing transformers, reactors, traction transformers for fixed installations and rolling stocks, furnace transformers, autotransformers and reactors for different applications, among others. The Company sells its products domestically and abroad: in European countries, such as Sweden, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Poland, Russia, Estonia, Spain, Albania, Slovenia, among others, Gulf Countries, Near East, Africa and America.