  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Croatia
  4. Zagreb Stock Exchange
  5. Koncar - Elektroindustrija d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOEI   HRKOEIRA0009

KONCAR - ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D.D.

(KOEI)
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-11
142.00 EUR   +2.16%
08:53aKoncar Elektroindustrija D D : 13.6.2023. Notice on Decisions adopted at the General Assembly of KONČAR – Electrical Industry Inc.
08:03aKoncar Elektroindustrija D D : KONČAR, d.d. - Assembly conclusion 13.06.2023.
08:03aKoncar Elektroindustrija D D : Due to the decision of the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in amount of EUR 2,00 per share
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Koncar Elektroindustrija d d : 13.6.2023. Notice on Decisions adopted at the General Assembly of KONČAR – Electrical Industry Inc.

06/13/2023 | 08:53am EDT
KONČAR - Elektroindustrija d.d.

Fallerovo šetalište 22, 10000 Zagreb

Ticker : KOEI-R-A

ISIN: HRKOEIRA0009

LEI: 74780000H0SHMRAW0I15

Home Member State: Croatia

Regulated market segment: official market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange

Zagreb, 13 June 2023

- regulated information

Notice on Decisions adopted at the General Assembly

The General Assembly of KONČAR - Electrical Industry Inc. was held in the Company premises on 13 June, 2023. The representatives of holders of 2.061.875 shares were present representing 80,98% of the total share capital of the Company.

The Chairman of the General Assembly was Joško Miliša, the President of the Supervisory Board of the Company, who was also the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting pursuant the Statutes of the Company.

The General Assembly does not adopt decisions under items 1, 2 and 3 of the agenda; it only acknowledges them.

The General Assembly made the following decisions:

  • Ad 4) was unanimously adopted
  • Ad 5) was unanimously adopted
  • Ad 6) was unanimously adopted
  • Ad 7) was unanimously adopted
  • Ad 8) was made by a majority of 2.059.936 votes "for", 1.939 were "against"
  • Ad 9) was unanimously adopted
  • Ad 10) was unanimously adopted
  • Ad 11) was unanimously adopted
  • Ad 12) was made by a majority of 2.061.775 votes "for", 100 votes were "restrained"

According to the announced Agenda the General Assembly of KONČAR - Electrical Industry Inc.,

adopted the following decision:

Končar - Electrical Industry Inc.

Zagreb, Fallerovo šetalište 22

General Assembly

Pursuant to the provision of Article 220 of the Companies Act and the provision of Article 11 of the Articles of Association of Končar - Electrical Industry Inc., on 13 June 2023, the General Assembly of Končar - Electrical Industry Inc. adopts the following

Decision

on allocation of distributable profit for 2022

I Available profit generated in financial year 2022 amounts to HRK 107,383,865.74/ EUR 14,252,288.24.

  1. Out of that distributable profit, the shareholders will be paid a dividend of HRK 15.07/ EUR 2.00 per share.
    II Dividend will be paid to the shareholders registered in the Depository of Dematerialized Securities of the Central Depository and Clearing Company (CDCC) as holders of shareholder rights on the fifteenth (15th) day following the General Assembly meeting. Hence, 28 June 2023 is the record date.
    III Dividend payment shall be made no later than within 15 (fifteen) days from the record date, that is, until (and including) 13 July 2023.
    IV The remaining distributable profit in the amount of HRK 69,016,082.08/ EUR 9,160,008.24 is allocated to retained earnings.

Explanation

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Končar - Electrical Industry Inc. approved the Company's financial statements at the Supervisory Board meeting of 20 April

2023.

The net profit of Končar - Electrical Industry Inc. realized in the financial year 2022 amounts to HRK 113,035,648.12/ EUR 15,002,408.67, of which:

- the amount allocated to legal reserves is:

HRK 5,651,782.38/ EUR 750,120.43,

- the amount allocated to retained earnings is:

HRK 69,016,082.08/ EUR 9,160,008.24,

Total:

HRK 74,667,864.46/ EUR 9,910,128.67.

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board submitted a proposal to the General Assembly of Končar - Electrical Industry Inc. for the remaining profit for the financial year 2022, in the amount of HRK 107,383,865.74/ EUR 14,252,288.24, to be paid to shareholders through dividend of HRK 15.07/ EUR 2,00 per share, and for the remaining part of the distributable profit, in the amount of HRK 69,016,082.08/ EUR 9,160,008.24 to be allocated to retained earnings.

President of the General Assembly:

Joško Miliša

Končar - Electrical Industry Inc.

Zagreb, Fallerovo šetalište 22

General Assembly

Pursuant to Article 275 of the Companies Act, on 13 June 2023, the General Assembly of Končar - Electrical Industry Inc. adopts the following

Decision

Discharge is granted to members of the Company's Management Board for management of business operations in 2022.

President of the General Assembly:

Joško Miliša

Končar - Electrical Industry Inc.

Zagreb, Fallerovo šetalište 22

General Assembly

Pursuant to Article 275 of the Companies Act, on 13 June 2023, the General Assembly of Končar - Electrical Industry Inc. adopts the following

Decision

Discharge is granted to members of the Supervisory Board for supervision of management of the Company's business operations in 2022.

President of the General Assembly:

Joško Miliša

Končar - Electrical Industry Inc.

Zagreb, Fallerovo šetalište 22

General Assembly

Pursuant to Article 275 of the Companies Act, on 13 June 2023, the General Assembly of Končar - Electrical Industry Inc. adopts the following

Decision

KPMG Croatia d.o.o. for auditing, PIN: 20963249418, with registered office in Zagreb, Ivana Lučića 2/a, registered with the Court Register of the Commercial Court in Zagreb under Court Reg. No.: 080098593, and TPA Audit d.o.o., PIN: 82899666867, with registered office in Prelog, Ulica kneza Branimira 28, registered with the Court Register of the Commercial Court in Varaždin under Court Reg. No.: 070143436, are appointed auditors of financial statements of the company Končar - Electrical Industry Inc. and consolidated financial statements of Končar Group for 2023.

President of the General Assembly:

Joško Miliša

Disclaimer

Koncar - elektroindustrija dd published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 12:52:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
