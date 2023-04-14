Koncar Elektroindustrija d d : 14.4.2023. Announcement of Management Board and Supervisory board meeting of KONČAR – Electrical Industry

KONČAR - Elektroindustrija d.d.
Fallerovo šetalište 22, 10000 Zagreb
Vrijednosnica : KOEI-R-A
ISIN: HRKOEIRA0009
LEI: 74780000H0SHMRAW0I15
Matična država članica: Hrvatska
Segment uređenog tržišta: Službeno tržište Zagrebačke burze
Zagreb, 14 April 2023
Subject: Announcement of Management Board and Supervisory Board meeting; Notice
In accordance with the provisions of Article 133 of the Rules of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, KONČAR
-
Electrical Industry Inc. hereby announces that on April 20, 2023, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of the Company will be held in order to consider the audited Financial Statements of KONČAR Group (consolidated) and KONČAR- Electrical Industry Inc.(non-consolidated) for the period 1.1.-31.12.2022 and Proposal of the Decision on the profit allocation of KONČAR Electrical Industry Inc. for the year 2022.
KONČAR - Elektroindustrija d.d.
Disclaimer
Koncar - elektroindustrija dd published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 12:15:03 UTC.