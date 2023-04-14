Advanced search
    KOEI   HRKOEIRA0009

KONCAR - ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D.D.

(KOEI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-12
133.00 EUR   +1.53%
Koncar Elektroindustrija d d : 14.4.2023. Announcement of Management Board and Supervisory board meeting of KONČAR – Electrical Industry

04/14/2023 | 08:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KONČAR - Elektroindustrija d.d.

Fallerovo šetalište 22, 10000 Zagreb

Vrijednosnica : KOEI-R-A

ISIN: HRKOEIRA0009

LEI: 74780000H0SHMRAW0I15

Matična država članica: Hrvatska

Segment uređenog tržišta: Službeno tržište Zagrebačke burze

Zagreb, 14 April 2023

Subject: Announcement of Management Board and Supervisory Board meeting; Notice

In accordance with the provisions of Article 133 of the Rules of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, KONČAR

  • Electrical Industry Inc. hereby announces that on April 20, 2023, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of the Company will be held in order to consider the audited Financial Statements of KONČAR Group (consolidated) and KONČAR- Electrical Industry Inc.(non-consolidated) for the period 1.1.-31.12.2022 and Proposal of the Decision on the profit allocation of KONČAR Electrical Industry Inc. for the year 2022.

KONČAR - Elektroindustrija d.d.

Disclaimer

Koncar - elektroindustrija dd published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 12:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 5 048 M 716 M 716 M
Net income 2022 226 M 32,0 M 32,0 M
Net Debt 2022 125 M 17,7 M 17,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 1,25%
Capitalization 2 640 M 374 M 374 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 4 826
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart KONCAR - ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D.D.
Duration : Period :
Koncar - Elektroindustrija d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 036,85 HRK
Average target price 905,57 HRK
Spread / Average Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gordan Kolak Chairman-Management Board
Josip Lasic Head-Economics & Finance
Boidar Poldrugac Head-Digital Solutions, ICT & Urban Infrastructure
Branko Lampl Member-Supervisory Board
Darko Horvatin Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KONCAR - ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D.D.15.94%374
ABB LTD9.91%64 722
SIEMENS LIMITED17.69%14 505
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED16.48%9 165
DOOSAN ENERBILITY CO., LTD.15.97%8 748
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-12.26%8 573
