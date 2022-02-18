Log in
    KOEI   HRKOEIRA0009

KONCAR - ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D.D.

(KOEI)
Koncar Elektroindustrija d d : 18.2.2022.      Announcement of Management Board and Supervisory Board meeting; Conference call for analysts and publication of unaudited financial results January-December 2021

02/18/2022 | 11:42am EST
Fallerovo šetalište 22, 10000 Zagreb

Vrijednosnica : KOEI-R-A

ISIN: HRKOEIRA0009

LEI: 74780000H0SHMRAW0I15

Matična država članica: Hrvatska

Segment uređenog tržišta: Službeno tržište Zagrebačke burze

Zagreb, 18 February 2022

Subject: Announcement of Management Board and Supervisory Board meeting; Conference call for analysts and publication of unaudited financial results January-December 2021

In accordance with the provisions of Article 133 of the Rules of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, KONČAR - Elektroindustrija d.d. hereby announces a telephone meeting of the Management Board and Supervisory Board, which will be held on 24 February 2022. Unaudited consolidated and non-consolidated financial statements for the the Fourth Quarter will be reviewed at the meeting.

Končar d.d. also announces that on February 24, 2022 via Microsoft Teams application starting at 02:00 PM, the presentation to interested financial analysts, announcing financial results for the Fourth Quarter 2021 and unaudited financial results for the year 2021 will be held.

We hereby request that interested parties contact us via e-mail at the address ir@koncar.hrby 23 February 2022 at the latest, in order to receive the meeting link.

KONČAR - Elektroindustrija d.d.

Disclaimer

Koncar - elektroindustrija dd published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 16:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
