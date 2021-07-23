Log in
    KOEI   HRKOEIRA0009

KONCAR - ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D.D.

(KOEI)
  Report
Koncar Elektroindustrija d d : 23.07.2021.    ZSE notification Subscription of new shares Dalekovod

07/23/2021 | 10:58am EDT
Croatian Financial Services Supervisory Agency The Zagreb Stock Exchange

HINA

Company website

Fallerovo šetalište 22, 10000 Zagreb

Security : KOEI-R-A

ISIN: HRKOEIRA0009

LEI: 74780000H0SHMRAW0I15

Home Member State: Croatia

Regulated market segment: Official market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange

Zagreb, 23 July 2021

Subject: Notification on subscription of new shares of the company Dalekovod d.d. in the second round

Further to the Public invitation to investors for subscription of new shares in the second round, issued by the company Dalekovod d.d. with the registered seat in Zagreb, Marijana Čavića 4, Personal Identification Number 47911242222, we hereby notify the investment public that the company Napredna energetska rješenja d.o.o. with the registered seat in Zagreb, Fallerovo šetalište 22, Personal Identification Number 48374695230, has submitted the Subscription Form for the subscription of 31,000,000 new ordinary shares, which is an increase in the share capital of HRK 310,000,000 by contribution in cash.

Napredna energetska rješenja d.o.o. was jointly established by Construction Line Limited and Končar

  • Ulaganja d.o.o. Končar - Ulaganja d.o.o. is fully owned in 100% by KONČAR - Electrical industry Inc.

KONČAR - Electrical industry Inc. will continue to duly notify the investment public on all relevant information that pertains to the operations of KONČAR Group.

Končar - Electrical Industry Inc.

Disclaimer

Koncar - elektroindustrija dd published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 14:57:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
