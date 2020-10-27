Koncar Elektroindustrija d d : 26.10.2020.    Supervisory Board meeting of KONČAR – Electrical Industry Inc. to be held

-
Croatian Financial Services Supervisory Agency
-
The Zagreb Stock Exchange
-
HINA
-
Company website
Fallerovo šetalište 22, 10000 Zagreb
Security : KOEI-R-A
ISIN: HRKOEIRA0009
LEI: 74780000H0SHMRAW0I15
Home Member State: Croatia
Regulated market segment: Official market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange
Zagreb, October 26th 2020
SUPERVISORY BOARD MEETING OF KONČAR ELECTRICAL INDUSTRY Inc.
Pursuant to the provisions of Article 133 of the Zagreb Stock Exchange Rules, we hereby announce that the sessions of the Supervisory Board of KONČAR ELECTRICAL INDUSTRY Inc. held its meeting on 30th October 2020, during which consolidated and unconsolidated financial results of the Company for the January-September 2020 were considered and adopted.
KONČAR - Electrical Industry Inc.
