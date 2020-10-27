Log in
KONCAR - ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D.D.

(KOEI)
Koncar Elektroindustrija d d : 26.10.2020.    Supervisory Board meeting of KONČAR – Electrical Industry Inc. to be held

10/27/2020 | 03:10am EDT
  • Croatian Financial Services Supervisory Agency
  • The Zagreb Stock Exchange
  • HINA
  • Company website

Fallerovo šetalište 22, 10000 Zagreb

Security : KOEI-R-A

ISIN: HRKOEIRA0009

LEI: 74780000H0SHMRAW0I15

Home Member State: Croatia

Regulated market segment: Official market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange

Zagreb, October 26th 2020

SUPERVISORY BOARD MEETING OF KONČAR ELECTRICAL INDUSTRY Inc.

Pursuant to the provisions of Article 133 of the Zagreb Stock Exchange Rules, we hereby announce that the sessions of the Supervisory Board of KONČAR ELECTRICAL INDUSTRY Inc. held its meeting on 30th October 2020, during which consolidated and unconsolidated financial results of the Company for the January-September 2020 were considered and adopted.

KONČAR - Electrical Industry Inc.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Koncar - elektroindustrija dd published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 07:09:09 UTC

