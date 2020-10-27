Koncar Elektroindustrija d d : 26.10.2020.    Supervisory Board meeting of KONČAR – Electrical Industry Inc. to be held

Zagreb, October 26th 2020

SUPERVISORY BOARD MEETING OF KONČAR ELECTRICAL INDUSTRY Inc.

Pursuant to the provisions of Article 133 of the Zagreb Stock Exchange Rules, we hereby announce that the sessions of the Supervisory Board of KONČAR ELECTRICAL INDUSTRY Inc. held its meeting on 30th October 2020, during which consolidated and unconsolidated financial results of the Company for the January-September 2020 were considered and adopted.

KONČAR - Electrical Industry Inc.