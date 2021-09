Croatian Financial Services Supervisory Agency

Zagreb Stock Exchange

Croatian news agency HINA

The Company's website

Fallerovo šetalište 22, 10000 Zagreb

Security: KOEI-R-A

ISIN: HRKOEIRA0009

LEI: 74780000H0SHMRAW0I15

Home member state: Croatia

Regulated market segment: Official Market of the Zagreb

Stock Exchange

Zagreb, 28 September 2021

Subject: Decision on compatibility of concentration issued by Croatian Competition Agency

The Competition Council (hereinafter: Council) assessed the notification of an intended concentration resulting from indirect control on a lasting basis being jointly acquired by the undertaking Končar - Ulaganja d.o.o., with registered office in Zagreb, Fallerovo šetalište 22, and the undertaking Construction Line Limited, via its newly founded undertaking Napredna energetska rješenja d.o.o., with registered office in Zagreb, Fallerovo šetalište 22, over the undertaking Dalekovod d.d., with registered office in Zagreb, Marijana Čavića 4.

At the meeting held on 28 September 2021, the Council assessed it was reasonable to conclude that the relevant concentration is not prohibited within the meaning of Article 16 of the Competition Act. Consequently, the notified concentration is, in accordance with Article 22, paragraph 1 of the Competition Act, considered permissible at level 1.

KONČAR - Electrical Industry Inc. will continue to timely inform the investment community on all the important facts relating to the recapitalization of Dalekovod d.d. that could affect KONČAR Group's operations.

Končar - Electrical Industry Inc.