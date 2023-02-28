Koncar Elektroindustrija d d : 28.2.2023. Supervisory board meeting of KONČAR – Electrical Industry

KONČAR - Elektroindustrija d.d.
Fallerovo šetalište 22, 10000 Zagreb
Vrijednosnica : KOEI-R-A
ISIN: HRKOEIRA0009
LEI: 74780000H0SHMRAW0I15
Matična država članica: Hrvatska
Segment uređenog tržišta: Službeno tržište Zagrebačke burze
Zagreb, 28 February 2023
Subject: Supervisory board meeting
Pursuant to Article 133 of the Rules of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, KONČAR - Elektroindustrija d.d. announces that on 28 February the Supervisory Board took note of the unaudited financial statements for January - December 2022 for KONČAR - Elektroindustrija d.d. and the KONČAR Group.
The mentioned Financial Statements will be published at the Zagreb Stock Exchange, HANFA, HINA and the Company web site.
