    KOEI   HRKOEIRA0009

KONCAR - ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D.D.

(KOEI)
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-26
125.00 EUR   -2.34%
Koncar Elektroindustrija D D : 28.2.2023. Supervisory board meeting of KONČAR – Electrical Industry
PU
Koncar Elektroindustrija D D : Record results in the face of global uncertainties
PU
Koncar Elektroindustrija D D : 21.2.2023. Announcement of Management Board and Supervisory Board meeting; Conference call for analysts and publication of unaudited financial results January-December 2022
PU
Koncar Elektroindustrija d d : 28.2.2023. Supervisory board meeting of KONČAR – Electrical Industry

02/28/2023
KONČAR - Elektroindustrija d.d.

Fallerovo šetalište 22, 10000 Zagreb

Vrijednosnica : KOEI-R-A

ISIN: HRKOEIRA0009

LEI: 74780000H0SHMRAW0I15

Matična država članica: Hrvatska

Segment uređenog tržišta: Službeno tržište Zagrebačke burze

Zagreb, 28 February 2023

Subject: Supervisory board meeting

Pursuant to Article 133 of the Rules of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, KONČAR - Elektroindustrija d.d. announces that on 28 February the Supervisory Board took note of the unaudited financial statements for January - December 2022 for KONČAR - Elektroindustrija d.d. and the KONČAR Group.

The mentioned Financial Statements will be published at the Zagreb Stock Exchange, HANFA, HINA and the Company web site.

KONČAR - Elektroindustrija d.d.

Disclaimer

Koncar - elektroindustrija dd published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 13:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 5 048 M 716 M 716 M
Net income 2022 226 M 32,0 M 32,0 M
Net Debt 2022 125 M 17,7 M 17,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 1,39%
Capitalization 2 378 M 337 M 337 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 4 776
Free-Float 66,3%
Managers and Directors
Gordan Kolak Chairman-Management Board
Josip Lasic Head-Economics & Finance
Boidar Poldrugac Head-Digital Solutions, ICT & Urban Infrastructure
Branko Lampl Member-Supervisory Board
Darko Horvatin Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
