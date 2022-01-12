Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Croatia
  4. Zagreb Stock Exchange
  5. Koncar - Elektroindustrija d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOEI   HRKOEIRA0009

KONCAR - ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D.D.

(KOEI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Koncar Elektroindustrija d d : KONČAR bolsters collaboration with the academic community

01/12/2022 | 11:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Throughout our history, KONČAR has collaborated with the academic community in various forms, which have evolved together with technical and technological advancements. Croatian membership in the EU has created additional preconditions which particularly highlight and encourage collaboration between the academic community and the economy in terms of research, development and innovations.

As a company we have greatly contributed to the academic community with two academics, two professors emeriti, 90 doctors of science, six deans of the Faculty of Electrical Engineering (now the Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Computing), University of Zagreb, six deans of "Rade Končar" Higher Technical School (now Zagreb University of Applied Sciences), two directors of "Ruđer Bošković" Institute, numerous associate and full university professors, polytechnic professors and senior lecturers.

Many KONČAR employees have worked part-time in education, transferring their knowledge and skills to students.

For decades, we have cherished a tradition of academic excellence and made great efforts to train and develop domestic experts. In doing so, we have closely cooperated with Croatian higher-education institutions, primarily engineering faculties. Cooperation with the Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Computing, University of Zagreb is among the most notable traditional collaborations, which KONČAR enriched at the end of the last year by co-organising the course "Development of software solutions for industrial IoT systems". The driving idea behind this cooperation was for the third- and senior-year students to learn about the development of applications for cutting-edge digital solutions used by the world's leading IT companies, including KONČAR.

All of this shows how much attention the company has paid to education ever since its beginnings, regardless of the social and political circumstances, by encouraging our top experts to participate in education or to continue developing their career in education and science. We have always believed that economy and science should partner up for lasting success. Today, out of 4,100 employees at KONČAR, 1,560 hold a university degree and 45 hold a PhD in electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, chemistry or economics.

Disclaimer

Koncar - elektroindustrija dd published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 16:05:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KONCAR - ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D.D.
11:06aKONCAR ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D D : KONČAR bolsters collaboration with the academic commun..
PU
2021KONCAR ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D D : 30.12.2021.    The Schedule of the Announcements of the Fin..
PU
2021KONCAR ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D D : 29.12.2021.    Framework Agreement for repair and maintenan..
PU
2021KONCAR ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D D : 17.12.2021.    Notice on the transaction by person entruste..
PU
2021KONCAR ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D D : 16.12.2021.    KONČAR Group adopts business plan for 2..
PU
2021KONCAR ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D D : 13.12.2021.    Končar – Elektroindustrija d.d. &..
PU
2021KONCAR ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D D : Spain – new market for distribution transformers
PU
2021KONCAR ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D D : 3.12.2021.    Montenegrin Agency for Protection of Competit..
PU
2021KONCAR ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D D : 17.11.2021.    Notice of participation in the investor's co..
PU
2021KONČAR – Digital, the newest member of KONČAR Group, continues our long..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 504 M 531 M 531 M
Net income 2021 170 M 25,8 M 25,8 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 1,08%
Capitalization 2 367 M 358 M 359 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,68x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 3 616
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart KONCAR - ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D.D.
Duration : Period :
Koncar - Elektroindustrija d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 930,00 HRK
Average target price 856,67 HRK
Spread / Average Target -7,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gordan Kolak Chairman-Management Board
Josip Lasic Head-Economics & Finance
Joko Milia Chairman-Supervisory Board
Boidar Poldrugac Head-Digital Solutions, ICT & Urban Infrastructure
Branko Lampl Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KONCAR - ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D.D.3.33%358
ABB LTD-1.89%73 841
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-10.96%11 360
SIEMENS LTD-2.02%11 168
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-5.04%10 293
ABB INDIA LIMITED4.69%6 720