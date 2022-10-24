Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Croatia
  Zagreb Stock Exchange
  Koncar - Elektroindustrija d.d.
  News
  Summary
    KOEI   HRKOEIRA0009

KONCAR - ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D.D.

(KOEI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-18
860.00 HRK   -1.15%
03:00aKoncar Elektroindustrija D D : KONČAR, d.d. - Announcement of Management Board and Supervisory Board meeting
PU
10/12Koncar Elektroindustrija D D : KONČAR signed an agreement for the construction of SHPP Otočac
PU
09/28Koncar Elektroindustrija D D : KONČAR, d.d. - Notice on the participation in the investors conference
PU
Koncar Elektroindustrija d d : KONČAR, d.d. - Announcement of Management Board and Supervisory Board meeting

10/24/2022 | 03:00am EDT
  • Hrvatska agencija za nadzor financijskih usluga
  • Zagrebačka burza
  • HINA
  • Mrežna stranica Društva

Fallerovo šetalište 22, 10000 Zagreb

Vrijednosnica : KOEI-R-A

ISIN: HRKOEIRA0009

LEI: 74780000H0SHMRAW0I15

Matična država članica: Hrvatska

Segment uređenog tržišta: Službeno tržište Zagrebačke burze

Zagreb, 24 October 2022

Subject: Announcement of Management Board and Supervisory Board meeting; Conference call for analysts and publication of financial results January-September 2022

In accordance with the provisions of Article 133 of the Rules of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, KONČAR - Elektroindustrija d.d. hereby announces that on October 27, 2022, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of the Company will be held in order to consider consolidated and unconsolidated financial results of the Company for the period January-September 2022.

A conference video call via the Microsoft Teams application for interested financial analysts will be held on the same day, October 27,2022, starting at 2:00 p.m.

We hereby request that interested parties contact us via e-mail at the address ir@koncar.hrby 26 October 2022 at the latest, in order to receive the meeting link.

KONČAR - Elektroindustrija d.d.

Disclaimer

Koncar - elektroindustrija dd published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 06:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
