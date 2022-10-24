Koncar Elektroindustrija d d : KONČAR, d.d. - Announcement of Management Board and Supervisory Board meeting
10/24/2022 | 03:00am EDT
Zagreb, 24 October 2022
Subject: Announcement of Management Board and Supervisory Board meeting; Conference call for analysts and publication of financial results January-September 2022
In accordance with the provisions of Article 133 of the Rules of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, KONČAR - Elektroindustrija d.d. hereby announces that on October 27, 2022, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of the Company will be held in order to consider consolidated and unconsolidated financial results of the Company for the period January-September 2022.
A conference video call via the Microsoft Teams application for interested financial analysts will be held on the same day, October 27,2022, starting at 2:00 p.m.
We hereby request that interested parties contact us via e-mail at the address ir@koncar.hrby 26 October 2022 at the latest, in order to receive the meeting link.
