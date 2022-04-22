Koncar Elektroindustrija d d : KONČAR, d.d. - Announcement of the meeting of the Supervisory Board

Fallerovo šetalište 22, 10000 Zagreb

- Hrvatska agencija za nadzor financijskih usluga

- Zagrebačka burza

- HINA

- Mrežna stranica Društva

Vrijednosnica : KOEI-R-A ISIN: HRKOEIRA0009

LEI: 74780000H0SHMRAW0I15

Matična država članica: Hrvatska

Segment uređenog tržišta: Službeno tržište Zagrebačke burzeZagreb, 22 April 2022

Subject: Announcement of Management Board and Supervisory Board meeting; Conference call for analysts and publication of audited financial results December 2021 and financial results for the First Quarter of 2022.

January-

In accordance with the provisions of Article 133 of the Rules of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, KONČAR - Elektroindustrija d.d. hereby announces that on April 28, 2022, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of the Company will be held in order to consider audited consolidated and unconsolidated financial results of the Company for the Business Year 2021 and consolidated and unconsolidated financial results of the Company for First Quarter of 2022.

A conference video call via the Microsoft Teams application for interested financial analysts will be held on the same day, April 28,2022, starting at 2:00 p.m.

We hereby request that interested parties contact us via e-mail at the address ir@koncar.hr by 27 April 2022 at the latest, in order to receive the meeting link.

KONČAR - Elektroindustrija d.d.