  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Croatia
  4. Zagreb Stock Exchange
  5. Koncar - Elektroindustrija d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOEI   HRKOEIRA0009

KONCAR - ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D.D.

(KOEI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  04-20
930.00 HRK   -0.53%
08:28aKONCAR ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D D : KONČAR, d.d. - Announcement of the meeting of the Supervisory Board
PU
04/20KONCAR ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D D : KONČAR performs a large-scale tree-planting campaign worth over HRK 100,000
PU
03/25KONCAR ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D D : Further investments in welding technology
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Koncar Elektroindustrija d d : KONČAR, d.d. - Announcement of the meeting of the Supervisory Board

04/22/2022 | 08:28am EDT
Fallerovo šetalište 22, 10000 Zagreb

  • - Hrvatska agencija za nadzor financijskih usluga

  • - Zagrebačka burza

  • - HINA

  • - Mrežna stranica Društva

Vrijednosnica : KOEI-R-A ISIN: HRKOEIRA0009

LEI: 74780000H0SHMRAW0I15

Matična država članica: Hrvatska

Segment uređenog tržišta: Službeno tržište Zagrebačke burzeZagreb, 22 April 2022

Subject: Announcement of Management Board and Supervisory Board meeting; Conference call for analysts and publication of audited financial results December 2021 and financial results for the First Quarter of 2022.

January-

In accordance with the provisions of Article 133 of the Rules of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, KONČAR - Elektroindustrija d.d. hereby announces that on April 28, 2022, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of the Company will be held in order to consider audited consolidated and unconsolidated financial results of the Company for the Business Year 2021 and consolidated and unconsolidated financial results of the Company for First Quarter of 2022.

A conference video call via the Microsoft Teams application for interested financial analysts will be held on the same day, April 28,2022, starting at 2:00 p.m.

We hereby request that interested parties contact us via e-mail at the address ir@koncar.hr by 27 April 2022 at the latest, in order to receive the meeting link.

KONČAR - Elektroindustrija d.d.

Disclaimer

Koncar - elektroindustrija dd published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 12:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 504 M 503 M 503 M
Net income 2021 170 M 24,4 M 24,4 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 1,08%
Capitalization 2 367 M 340 M 340 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,68x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 3 640
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart KONCAR - ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D.D.
Koncar - Elektroindustrija d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 930,00 HRK
Average target price 1 048,00 HRK
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gordan Kolak Chairman-Management Board
Josip Lasic Head-Economics & Finance
Joko Milia Chairman-Supervisory Board
Boidar Poldrugac Head-Digital Solutions, ICT & Urban Infrastructure
Branko Lampl Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KONCAR - ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D.D.3.33%340
ABB LTD-9.60%64 020
SIEMENS LTD0.78%11 122
DOOSAN ENERBILITY CO., LTD.6.62%11 074
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-20.17%8 456
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-43.74%7 535