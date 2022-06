Notice on Decisions adopted at the General Assembly

The General Assembly of KONČAR - Electrical Industry Inc. was held in the Company premises on 10 June, 2022. The representatives of holders of 2,068,751 shares were present representing 81.27 percent of the total share capital of the Company. With the presence of 81.27 percent of the total share capital of the Company, conditions for operation of the Annual General Meeting were fulfilled. Therefore all the passed decisions were valid.

The Chairman of the General Assembly was Joško Miliša, the President of the Supervisory Board of the Company, who was also the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting pursuant the Statutes of the Company.

The General Assembly does not adopt decisions under items 1, 2 and 3 of the agenda; it only acknowledges them.

The General Assembly made the following decisions:

Ad 4) was unanimously adopted

- Ad 5a) was made by a majority of 2,068,749 votes "for", 2 votes were "against"

Ad 5b) was made by a majority of 2,068,749 votes "for", 2 votes were "against"

Ad 6) was made by a majority of 2,068,749 votes "for", 2 votes were "against"

Ad 7) was made by a majority of 2,064,308 votes "for", 4,443 votes were "against"

Ad 8) was made by a majority of 2.068.744 votes "for", 7 votes were "against"

