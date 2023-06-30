Sustainability Report
31 December 2022
Inspired by challenge
Sustainability Report for 2022
Foreword by the President of the Management Bord, mr. sc. Gordan Kolak
GRI 2-22
"Despite pressures on operating costs, the investment cycle oriented on investments in research and development, modernization of manufacturing capacities and digital transformation continued in the course of 2022. In the upcoming year, KONČAR plans to channel investment towards development of eco-friendly products in power engineering, development of components and equipment for battery and hybrid trains, and projects in digital technologies."
Dear readers,
The recently published audited financial statements of KONČAR Group accentuate another record business year. A considerable growth of income was matched with rising volumes and expanding share of revenue generated in foreign markets, increased profit, expanding order intake and record backlog of EUR 1 billion at year-end. Good order intake at the start of 2022 resulted in an expansion of revenue generated from the sales of products and services across all markets.
Early in 2022, we contracted the construction of three new solar power plants in Croatia, further reinforcing the role of the regional leader in the construction and revitalization of renewable energy plants. The construction of the new power plants commenced against the backdrop of the Russian aggression on Ukraine, which caused unprecedented disruptions in global markets and led to surging prices of energy and raw materials, long lead times, and in some cases, even cancellations of deliveries by suppliers. Together with our partners we invested additional efforts to successfully complete the construction projects in H1 2023. This achievement is another affirmation of KONČAR's expertise and competence in delivering complex engineering projects. Cutting-edge technological solutions were used in the construction of the power plants, including our PROZA NET platform, the backbone of plant digitalization, and other proprietary solutions for grid connections.
At the end of 2022, we completed the construction of our second integrated photovoltaic power plant, with a total connection power of
1.1 MW. Electricity will be generated in 4,266 modules installed across 7,000 m2 on the roof tops of our manufacturing facility. The plant is estimated to generate 1,456.16 MWh annually, and meet up to 35% of the annual electricity consumption used in transformer manufactur- ing, while any surplus will be fed to the power grid. The plant will reduce CO2 emissions by about 35%, or 480,532.80 kg CO2 annually. The construction of two new integrated photovoltaic power plants installed on the roof tops of our facilities is also underway. Photovoltaic power plants with a capacity of 450 kW and 350 kW are slated for commissioning this year.
Our integrated power plants will additionally increase energy efficiency, that is, power generation which will partially meet the energy needs of the Group members, while reducing CO2 emissions. They will also bring down the costs of electricity consumption and increase the degree of energy self-sufficiency, while simultaneous reducing CO2 emissions. Pioneering renewable sources, KONČAR developed and constructed the first Croatian wind farm back in 2012, with annual generation of 25 million kWh. Rational energy con- sumption, application of eco-friendly technologies and materials suitable for recycling, use of energy generated exclusively from renewable sources, photovoltaic power plants installed on the roof tops of our manufacturing facilitates - these are just some of the contributions that KONČAR has made in the field of sustainable development.
The use of renewable energy sources and investment in energy efficiency are the lifeline of the European Green Deal, with the overarching aim of making the EU climate neutral. On the journey towards net-zero economy, KONČAR champions investments in a resilient, green and digital economy and drives sustainable energy transition. We are firmly committed to redirecting capital flows towards sustainable development and promoting sustainable investments that drive down our carbon footprint and strengthen our position within circular economy.
Financial restructuring of Dalekovod was completed in 2022 and conditions were acquired for supervision and integration of Dalekovod Group members into KONČAR Group operations. Dale- kovod accounts for EUR 114.4 million or 16% of the total sales revenue. We have also consolidated Dalekovod into our non-financial reporting.
Despite pressures on operating costs, the investment cycle oriented on investments in research and development, modernization of manufacturing capacities and digital transformation continued in the course of 2022. In the upcoming year, KONČAR plans to channel investment towards development of eco-friendly products in power engineering, development of components and equipment for battery and hybrid trains, and projects in digital technologies. The EUR 60 million investment cycle continues in 2023, with a focus on investments in new equipment and machinery. In 2022, the hard work and the engagement of out people made
it possible not only to reach, but to outperform almost all of the targets set out in KONČAR Group 2020+ Integral Strategy.
Allow me to briefly unpack the challenges we face as we embark on the green transition. Croatia is the European leader in terms of the use of renewable energy sources, and this is the result of a significant share of electricity generated from hydropower. However, the fact remains that an
Sustainability Report
"People are the core of each of our success, the scientists, the engineers, the technologists, the shop-floor workers, their invaluable contribution is key to our our successful operations."
insufficient number of such projects have been developed in the last ten years. In 2022 alone, solar power plants with a capacity of 41.4 GW and wind power plants with a capacity of 16 GW were installed in the European Union, which represents about 0.13 GW per million people. In the same year, due to the failure to pass subordinate legislation, the development of new RES projects in Croatia was more or less halted. I am aware of the future challenges before the power industry, however the burning issue is whether we have sufficient knowledge to tackle them? The development of the power industry has historically been incremental, and today we are engaged in a dramatic transforma- tion, which requires significant development and manufacturing capacities. Currently, the delivery time for instrument transformers is around three years. What can we expect when the power grid reconstruction in Ukraine starts? It is necessary to accelerate preparation and development of RES projects and to remove the administrative barriers that impede our progress. The issue of energy independence should be our top priority, as it is the case in other European countries.
KONČAR can parallel any global tech leader in terms of engineering, technological and professional competencies and accumulated expertise. This is evident in the extremely complex and technologically demanding products that we successfully deliver to international markets. People are the core of each of our success, the scientists, the engineers, the technologists, the shop-floor workers, their invaluable contribution is key to our our successful operations.
I am delighted to report that we have adapted the material topics in this Sustainability Report to significant changes in regulations, primarily in terms of the EU Taxonomy and the European Green Deal, which sets out the principles for achieving economic sustainability and the obligation to publish relevant information on ESG factors. The list of material topics and corresponding ESG indicators has been expanded, taking into consideration the expectations and requirements communicated by all stakeholders during the reporting period.
GRI 2-1
Organizational
Profile
Name of the organization
The Sustainability Report herein pertains to KONČAR Group consisting of KONČAR - Electrical Industry Inc. (Parent Com- pany) and 14 dependent companies (subsidiaries), including Dalekovod Group member companies, and one associate company that is consolidated in the financial statements using the equity method (joint venture between KONČAR and Siemens Energy).
Organization structure
PARENT COMPANY
KONČAR - ELECTRICAL INDUSTRY
BUSINESS SEGMENTS
POWER
POWER
RAIL SOLUTIONS
DIGITAL SOLUTIONS
TRANSMISSION AND
AND
GENERATION
& PLATFORMS
DISTRIBUTION
INFRASTRUCTURE
GRI 2-2
COMPANIES
AFFILIATED COMPANY
KONČAR - SWITCHGEAR
KONČAR - POWER
DALEKOVOD
TRANSFORMERS
KONČAR - DIGITAL
KONČAR - DISTRIBUTION AND SPECIAL TRANSFORMERS
JOINT
KONČAR - ELECTRIC VEHICLES
KONČAR - ELECTRONICS AND INFORMATICS
SERVICE CENTER
KONČAR - GENERATORS AND MOTORS
KONČAR - INFRASTRUCTURE
KONČAR - ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING INSTITUTE
KONČAR - ENGINEERING CO.
AND SERVICES
KONČAR - MOTORS AND ELECTRICAL SYSTEMS
KONČAR - METAL STRUCTURES
KONČAR - INSTRUMENT TRANSFORMERS
KONČAR - RENEWABLE SOURCES
Sustainability Report
Business segments
The main business segments of KONČAR Group are power generation, power transmission and distribution, rail solutions and infrastructure, and digital solutions and platforms with a focus on propriety innovation and devel- opment, as well as laboratory testing and certification.
GRI 2-6
Power generation
- hydro power plants
- solar (photovoltaic) power plants
- wind farms
- thermal power plants
- equipment manufacturing
- turnkey projects, maintenance, overhauls, recon- struction and revitalization of plants
Rail solutions and infrastructure
- low-floorelectric, diesel-electric, battery and hybrid trains
- measurement trains
- low-floortrams
- components and systems for railway vehicles
- railway infrastructure
Power transmission and distribution
- transformer stations
- transmission lines
- equipment manufacturing
- customer - specific solutions
- construction, reconstruction, overhaul and revitalization of transmission and distribution plants
- turnkey projects, design, maintenance, consulting services and 24/7 field support
Digital solutions & platforms
- remote monitoring and management of critical and urban infrastructure
- SCADA and IoT systems
- communication devices, computer networks and cyber security
- data centers
- smart city solutions
