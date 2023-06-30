"Despite pressures on operating costs, the investment cycle oriented on investments in research and development, modernization of manufacturing capacities and digital transformation continued in the course of 2022. In the upcoming year, KONČAR plans to channel investment towards development of eco-friendly products in power engineering, development of components and equipment for battery and hybrid trains, and projects in digital technologies."

Dear readers,

The recently published audited financial statements of KONČAR Group accentuate another record business year. A considerable growth of income was matched with rising volumes and expanding share of revenue generated in foreign markets, increased profit, expanding order intake and record backlog of EUR 1 billion at year-end. Good order intake at the start of 2022 resulted in an expansion of revenue generated from the sales of products and services across all markets.

Early in 2022, we contracted the construction of three new solar power plants in Croatia, further reinforcing the role of the regional leader in the construction and revitalization of renewable energy plants. The construction of the new power plants commenced against the backdrop of the Russian aggression on Ukraine, which caused unprecedented disruptions in global markets and led to surging prices of energy and raw materials, long lead times, and in some cases, even cancellations of deliveries by suppliers. Together with our partners we invested additional efforts to successfully complete the construction projects in H1 2023. This achievement is another affirmation of KONČAR's expertise and competence in delivering complex engineering projects. Cutting-edge technological solutions were used in the construction of the power plants, including our PROZA NET platform, the backbone of plant digitalization, and other proprietary solutions for grid connections.

At the end of 2022, we completed the construction of our second integrated photovoltaic power plant, with a total connection power of

1.1 MW. Electricity will be generated in 4,266 modules installed across 7,000 m2 on the roof tops of our manufacturing facility. The plant is estimated to generate 1,456.16 MWh annually, and meet up to 35% of the annual electricity consumption used in transformer manufactur- ing, while any surplus will be fed to the power grid. The plant will reduce CO2 emissions by about 35%, or 480,532.80 kg CO2 annually. The construction of two new integrated photovoltaic power plants installed on the roof tops of our facilities is also underway. Photovoltaic power plants with a capacity of 450 kW and 350 kW are slated for commissioning this year.