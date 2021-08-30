Koncar Elektroindustrija d d : KONČAR kicks off contracted works on the new 400/110 kV substation Ohrid

The contracted project includes the complete construction of a new 400/110 kV plant from drawing-up of design documentation, delivery, installation, testing and commissioning of primary and secondary equipment. A new 400 kV bay is being equipped as part of the project. It will be connected to the other end of the new 400 kV Ohrid - Bitola transmission line in 400/110 kV substation Bitola 2.

In February 2020, KONČAR - Power Plant and Electric Traction Engineering (KET) concluded a contract for the construction of 400/110 kV substation Ohrid, as part of the investment cycle of the Electricity Transmission System Operator of the Republic of Northern Macedonia (MEPSO AD).

In addition, along with the refurbishment of 400/110 kV substation Skopje 4, refurbishment of 110/35 kV substation Prilep and refurbishment of numerical protection systems at hydropower plant switchyards, the construction of 400/110 kV substation Ohrid is the fourth project that KONČAR has contracted with MEPSO in the last three years.