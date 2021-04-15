Koncar Elektroindustrija d d : 15.04.2021.     Supervisory Board Meeting of KONČAR – Electrical Industry was held

Pursuant to the provisions of Article 133 of the Zagreb Stock Exchange Rules, we hereby announce that the sessions of the Supervisory Board of KONČAR Electrical Industry Inc. held its meeting on 15th April, 2021.

At the stated Meeting, the Supervisory Board and the Managing Board of KONČAR - Electrical Industry Inc. adopted and commonly determined 2020 Financial Statements of KONČAR - Electrical Industry Inc. and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Končar Group including opinions of independent auditors. The Supervisory Board adopted Managing Board 2020 Business Report for KONČAR - Electrical Industry Inc. and for the KONČAR Group. Financial Statements were revised by KPMG d.o.o. Zagreb, the auditing company that expressed its opinion that financial statements indicated a true and fair indications of the financial position of the Company and the Group as of 31/12/2020 in all materially significant aspects, as well as business operation results, changes in equity and Company cash flows for the year of 2020 pursuant the EU MSFI.

Končar - Electrical Industry Inc. Managing Board