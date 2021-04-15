Log in
KONCAR - ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D.D.

(KOEI)
Koncar Elektroindustrija d d : 15.04.2021.     Supervisory Board Meeting of KONČAR – Electrical Industry was held

04/15/2021
  • Croatian Financial Services Supervisory Agency
  • The Zagreb Stock Exchange
  • HINA
  • Company website

Fallerovo šetalište 22, 10000 Zagreb

Security : KOEI-R-A

ISIN: HRKOEIRA0009

LEI: 74780000H0SHMRAW0I15

Home Member State: Croatia

Regulated market segment: Official market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange

Zagreb, 15 April 2021

Pursuant to the provisions of Article 133 of the Zagreb Stock Exchange Rules, we hereby announce that the sessions of the Supervisory Board of KONČAR Electrical Industry Inc. held its meeting on 15th April, 2021.

At the stated Meeting, the Supervisory Board and the Managing Board of KONČAR - Electrical Industry Inc. adopted and commonly determined 2020 Financial Statements of KONČAR - Electrical Industry Inc. and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Končar Group including opinions of independent auditors. The Supervisory Board adopted Managing Board 2020 Business Report for KONČAR - Electrical Industry Inc. and for the KONČAR Group. Financial Statements were revised by KPMG d.o.o. Zagreb, the auditing company that expressed its opinion that financial statements indicated a true and fair indications of the financial position of the Company and the Group as of 31/12/2020 in all materially significant aspects, as well as business operation results, changes in equity and Company cash flows for the year of 2020 pursuant the EU MSFI.

Končar - Electrical Industry Inc. Managing Board

Disclaimer

Koncar - elektroindustrija dd published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 15:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 3 095 M 485 M 485 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 744 M 276 M 274 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,56x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 3 461
Free-Float 65,1%
Chart KONCAR - ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D.D.
Duration : Period :
Koncar - Elektroindustrija d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 780,00 HRK
Last Close Price 685,00 HRK
Spread / Highest target 13,9%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gordan Kolak Chairman-Management Board
Joko Milia Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jasminka Belacic Member-Supervisory Board
Vicko Feric Member-Supervisory Board
Josip Lasic Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONCAR - ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D.D.18.10%276
ABB LTD18.49%64 230
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED14.29%11 496
BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION-16.05%4 137
ABB INDIA LIMITED9.04%3 731
QINGDAO TGOOD ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-18.12%3 673
