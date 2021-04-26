Koncar Elektroindustrija d d : 26.04.2021.     Invitation to Video Conference Call for Analysts and Investors

-
Croatian Financial Services Supervisory Agency
The Zagreb Stock Exchange
HINA
Company website
Fallerovo šetalište 22, 10000 Zagreb
Security : KOEI-R-A
ISIN: HRKOEIRA0009
LEI: 74780000H0SHMRAW0I15
Home Member State: Croatia
Regulated market segment: Official market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange
Zagreb, 26 April 2021
Subject: Invitation to Video Conference Call for Analysts and Investors
Pursuant to the provisions of Article 140 of the Zagreb Stock Exchange Rules, we hereby announce a Video Conference Call for analysts and investors to be held on 29 April 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Central European Time (CET) for the purpose of presenting the financial results for January - March 2021.
We kindly ask all interested parties to communicate their interest by sending a confirmation e-mail to ir@koncar.hrno later than 28 April 2021, to obtain the necessary meeting link. KONČAR - Electrical Industry Inc.
