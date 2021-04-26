Log in
Koncar Elektroindustrija d d : 26.04.2021.     Invitation to Video Conference Call for Analysts and Investors

04/26/2021 | 06:06am EDT
  • Croatian Financial Services Supervisory Agency
  • The Zagreb Stock Exchange
  • HINA
  • Company website

Fallerovo šetalište 22, 10000 Zagreb

Security : KOEI-R-A

ISIN: HRKOEIRA0009

LEI: 74780000H0SHMRAW0I15

Home Member State: Croatia

Regulated market segment: Official market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange

Zagreb, 26 April 2021

Subject: Invitation to Video Conference Call for Analysts and Investors

Pursuant to the provisions of Article 140 of the Zagreb Stock Exchange Rules, we hereby announce a Video Conference Call for analysts and investors to be held on 29 April 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Central European Time (CET) for the purpose of presenting the financial results for January - March 2021.

We kindly ask all interested parties to communicate their interest by sending a confirmation e-mail to ir@koncar.hrno later than 28 April 2021, to obtain the necessary meeting link. KONČAR - Electrical Industry Inc.

KONČAR ELECTRICAL INDUSTRY Inc.

Disclaimer

Koncar - elektroindustrija dd published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 10:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
