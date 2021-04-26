Koncar Elektroindustrija d d : 26.04.2021.     Supervisory Board Meeting of KONČAR – Electrical Industry to be held

SUPERVISORY BOARD MEETING OF KONČAR ELECTRICAL INDUSTRY Inc.

Pursuant to the provisions of Article 133 of the Zagreb Stock Exchange Rules, we hereby announce that the sessions of the Supervisory Board of KONČAR ELECTRICAL INDUSTRY Inc. held on 29th April 2021. Financial Statements of Končar Group (consolidated) and Končar - Elektroindustrije d.d. (non-consolidated) for the period January-March 2021 were established.

The mentioned Financial Statements will be published at the Zagreb Stock Exchange, HANFA, HINA and the Company web site.

KONČAR ELECTRICAL INDUSTRY Inc.