KONČAR - Electrical Industry Inc. for manufacturing and services

Fallerovo šetalište 22, 10000 Zagreb

Security: KOEI-R-A

ISIN: HRKOEIRA0009

LEI: 74780000H0SHMRAW0I15

Home Member State: Croatia

Regulated Market Segment: Official Market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange

Zagreb, 3 June 2024.

Subject: Notification from the Competition Council of Bosnia and Herzegovina Regarding the Approval of Business Concentration

The Competition Council has issued a notification received by Končar Inc. on June 3, 2024, confirming that the application for the implementation of a concentration of business entities submitted by KONČAR - Ulaganja d.o.o., headquartered in Zagreb, Fallerovo šetalište 22, in relation to the company Napredna energetska rješenja d.o.o., also headquartered in Zagreb, Fallerovo šetalište 22, is considered permissible in accordance with Article 30 of the Competition Act (Official Gazette of BIH no. 48/05, 76/07, and 80/09).

This approval marks the final authorization from the relevant competition protection authority, allowing the commencement of the transfer of business shares in Napredna energetska rješenja d.o.o.

Končar d.d. shall continue to duly inform the investment public on all significant facts pertaining to the process of acquiring the remaining ownership shares in Napredna energetska rješenja d.o.o. that could impact the operations of the KONČAR Group.

KONČAR Inc.