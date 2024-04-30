COMPLIANCE QUESTIONAIRE FOR ISSUERS OF SHARES
All questions contained in this questionnaire relate to the period of one calendar year.
The Corporate Governance Code is intended for companies with two-tier governance structure considering that such a governance structure is most common in companies whose shares are listed on the Zagreb Stock Exchange. If the issuer has a one-tier structure, the questionnaire on management practices is answered in accordance with Appendix B of the Code of Corporate Governance
Companies respond to questions from the compliance questionnaire with YES, NO or Partially by selecting answers from a drop-down menu for each question. For questions where company has responded with YES column Explanation is not filled.
For questions where company has responded with NO or PARTIALLY in the column Explanation it should explain why this is so, that is:
- explain in which part it does not comply with the provisions of the Code and for what reason,
- describe the measures taken in the place of compliance with provisions of the Code in order to fulfill the objectives set out in the relevant principles of the Code
- if the company intends to comply with the provisions of the Code in the future, indicate when it will start to act accordingly.
Instructions for generating XML Schema from XLS files are published on Hanfa's website under Technical instructions and forms in section Transparency of the issuer.
Year
Institution
code
2023
501
Instructions:
- Year is entered without period (eg. 2019)
- Enter the year for which data are entered in the questionnaire
ANSWER
(Each question is
EXPLANATION
CHAPTER
PROVISION
ARTICLE
QUESTION
answered by chosing
(fulfill only for questions that were answered with "NO" or "PARTIALLY")
the answer from the
drop-down menu)
1
Cooperation
1
The articles of association and/or other internal acts clearly define the powers of the supervisory
YES
board and management board.
1
Cooperation
1
The articles of associationand/or other internal acts are available free of charge on the website of
YES
the company.
The supervisory board has adopted a decision in which it stated categories of decisions and legal
1
Cooperation
2
transactions that require prior approval by the supervisory board and those decisions about which
YES
management board must consult with the supervisory board before making a decision, and a
summary thereof is available free of charge on the website of the company.
The articles of association and/or internal company acts provide for prior consent of the
1
Cooperation
2
supervisory board for making important decisions that affect the strategy of the company,
YES
expenses, risk exposure and reputation.
The articles of association and/or internal company acts stipulate that the supervisory board and
1
Cooperation
3
its committees have timely access to documents, premises and employees when necessary for
YES
the performance of their duties.
The articles of association and/or other internal company acts stipulate that the management
1
Cooperation
4
board must report to the supervisory board at regular intervals on the operating results of the
YES
company, financial situation, substantial financial and non-financial risks and results of interaction
with shareholders and other stakeholders.
Statutes and/or internal company documents stipulate that the president of the management
1
Cooperation
5
board shall immediately notify the supervisory board if there is or is likely for an event to arise that
YES
has the potential to significantly affect the results, financial position or reputation of the company.
The supervisory board approved the code of conduct (or other internal act), which establishes
1
Rules of conduct
6
rules of conduct to be followed by members of the management and supervisory board members,
YES
employees and others acting on behalf of the company, which also contains rules and measures
to be taken in case of its violations.
1
Rules of conduct
6
Code of Conduct (or other internal act) is available free of charge on the website of the company.
YES
2
Conflict of interest
7
For members of the management board and the supervisory board the prohibition of participation
YES
in decision-making in relation to which there are conflicts of interest is stipulated.
2
Conflict of interest
7
The supervisory board has given prior consent to the policy for managing conflicts of interest.
YES
2
Conflict of interest
7
The policy for managing conflicts of interest is available free of charge on the website of the
YES
company.
2
Conflict of interest
8
Members of the supervisory board are obliged to inform the entire supervisory board that they are
YES
in an actual or potential conflict of interest.
2
Conflict of interest
8
Management board members have a duty to inform the president of the supervisory board and
YES
other members of the management board of an actual or potential conflict of interest.
2
Conflict of interest
8
The supervisory board keeps records of all notices pertaining to conflict of interest.
YES
Member of the management board or the supervisory board has an obligation to inform the
2
Conflict of interest
9
President and/or Vice-President of that board if it considers that another member of management
YES
or supervisory board is in an actual or potential conflict of interest.
Members of the supervisory board and management do not perform activities that compete with
2
Competition ban
10
the business of the company, are not members of the management or supervisory boards of the
YES
companies that carry out such activities nor hold more than 5% stake in such companies.
Members of the management board and the supervisory board who hold shares in the companies
2
Competition ban
10
with which the company is in the competition, informed the secretary of the company of all the
YES
shares in such companies and the details of these shares are available free of charge on the
website of the company.
Related party
No transactions between members of the management or supervisory board and the company (or
2
11
a person affiliated with any party) can not be concluded without the prior consent of the supervisory
YES
transactions
board.
Related party
The fair value of each material transaction must be confirmed by an independent expert prior to
2
11
any such transaction, and his or her report has to be available free of charge on the website of the
YES
transactions
company.
Related party
The company has adopted procedures for the approval and disclosure of transactions between
2
12
members of the management or supervisory board and the company (or a person affiliated with
YES
transactions
any party).
2
Related party
12
The audit committee annually assesses the effectiveness of these procedures.
YES
transactions
The role of the
The supervisory board is responsible for appointing and dismissing members of the management
3
13
board and making recommendations for candidates for members of the supervisory board to the
YES
supervisory board
general meeting.
3
The role of the
13
The supervisory board has approved formal and transparent procedure for the appointment to
YES
supervisory board
both management and supervisory boards.
The supervisory board has set as a target percentage of female members of the supervisory
The Supervisory Board has not formally set a target percentage of female members
3
The role of the
14
board and the management board, which must be achieved in the next five years and adopted a
NO
of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board, however, all international and
supervisory board
plan for the implementation of this goal. Percentage on target and plan were published in the
national standards on gender representation and equality are directly implemented.
annual report.
Currently, women make up 22.2 percent of the Supervisory Board membership.
3
The role of the
14
A report explaining progress on the plan has been published in the annual report.
NO
In the annual report and the report on sustainable development and socially
supervisory board
responsible business, the company publishes a report on diversity policy.
The role of the
3
nomination
15
The nomination committee has all the tasks listed in Article 15 of the Code.
YES
committee
Election of
When nominating candidates for the supervisory bord to the general meeting for election the
supervisory board
3
16
company provides information within the general meetin materials on the items requested by
YES
members by the
Article 16. of the Code.
general meeting
Election of
3
supervisory board
16
Informations provided by Article 16 of the Code are freely available on the company`s website.
YES
members by the
general meeting
Election of
3
supervisory board
17
Materials for the general meeting contain all the information listed in Article 17 of the Code.
NO
In the next elections, the materials for the GA will contain all the information from
members by the
Article 17 of the Code.
general meeting
Election of
The information referred to in Article 17 of the Code is available free of charge on the website of
supervisory board
In the next elections, the information listed in Article 17 of the Code will be available
3
18
the company also in cases where workers' representative or another member of the supervisory
NO
members by the
on the Company's website
board which is not elected by the shareholders at the general meeting is apointed.
general meeting
Responsibilities of
The terms od reference of the supervisory bord include all the responibilities set in Article 19. of the
4
the supervisory
19
YES
board
Code.
The supervisory board has developed a supervisory board profile which specifes the minimum
4
Composition
20
number of members and combination od skills, knowledge and education, as well as professionaln
YES
and practical experience that required in the supervisory board.
4
Composition
21
The supervisory board includes members of different gender, age, profile and experience to
YES
ensure a diversity perspective when making decisions.
4
Composition
22
Majority of the members of the supervisory board are independent in accordance with the
YES
definition set out in Appendix A of the Code.
4
Composition
22
The President or deputy president of the supervisory board are independent.
YES
4
President
23
The president of the supervisory bord is responible for the activities listed in Article 23. of the
YES
Code.
4
Board committees
24
Supervisory board established the nomination committee.
YES
4
Board committees
24
Supervisory board established the renumeration committee.
YES
4
Board committees
24
Supervisory board established the audit committee.
YES
4
Board committees
24
The supervisory board stipulated the manadate and activities of each committee.
YES
Each committee of the supervisory board consists of members who have the necessary skills,
4
Board committees
26
knowledge and education, as well as professional and practical experience to carry out the
YES
committee responsibilities effectively.
4
Board committees
27
Each committee of the supervisory board has at least three members.
YES
4
Board committees
27
Majority of the members of each committee of the supervisory board are independent (as defined
YES
in Appendix A of the Code).
4
Board committees
27
Board members are prohibited to be members of the committee of the supervisory board.
YES
4
Board committees
28
The terms of reference of each committee is made freely available on the company's website
YES
4
Board committees
28
The Company's annual report includes a report on the work of each committee of the supervisory
YES
board as well as information on the number of meetings held and the members of the committee.
4
Time commitment
29
The minimun expected time commitmnet of each supervisory board member is specified on their
YES
appointment.
ANSWER
(Each question is
EXPLANATION
CHAPTER
PROVISION
ARTICLE
QUESTION
answered by chosing
(fulfill only for questions that were answered with "NO" or "PARTIALLY")
the answer from the
drop-down menu)
4
Time commitment
29
The annual report includes record of attendance at the meetings for each member of the
YES
supervisory board and its committees.
The articles of association and/or internal company acts stipulate the obligation of the supervisory
4
Time commitment
30
board member to inform the secretary of the company about their membership in the supervisory
YES
board or the management board of other companies.
4
Frequency and
31
The supervisory board meets at least every three months.
YES
format of meetings
4
Frequency and
31
The supervisory board has adopted a workplan that includes time and agenda of future meetings.
YES
format of meetings
4
Frequency and
31
Committees of the supervisory board shall meet as often as necessary for the effective discharge
YES
format of meetings
of their duties, and regularly report to the supervisory board on its activities.
4
Frequency and
32
The supervisory board can meet without the participation of the management board where it
YES
format of meetings
considers it appropriate.
4
Frequency and
32
Non-Board committee memebers can participate in committee meeting only at the invitation of the
YES
format of meetings
committee.
4
Support
33
The company has designated an individual to carry out the duties of a company secretary.
YES
According to the company's internal acts, the person carrying out the duties of a company
4
Support
33
secretary is responsible for ensuring that supervisory board procedures are complied with,
YES
advising the supervisory board on governance matters, supporting the president of the supervisory
board and helping the supervisory board and committees to function efficiently.
Quality and
The board terms of reference and/or internal acts require the materials for supervisory board
The Rules of Procedure of the Supervisory Board provide for the submission of
4
timeliness of
34
NO
meetings to be provided to all its members at least one week before the meeting.
materials for the session no later than 5 days before the session
information
Quality and
The bord committee terms of reference and/or internal acts require the materials for board
4
timeliness of
34
YES
committee meetings to be provided to all its members at least one week before the meeting.
information
Quality and
The articles of association and/or internal company acts anticipate that the minutes of the meeting
4
timeliness of
35
YES
information
of the supervisory board must be available to all members of the supervisory board.
Quality and
Supervisory Board meeting minutes provide data on voting results including details of how
4
timeliness of
35
YES
individual members voted.
information
Quality and
The supervisory board has the right to receive information and advice from people outside the
company at the expense of the company if it considers it necessary to successfully carry out its
4
timeliness of
36
YES
duties, provided that the procedure for it is specified in the internal documents of the company
information
issued by the management board with the consent of the supervisory board.
4
Training and
37
All members of the supervisory board at the time of appointment received introduction training for
YES
development
their role.
4
Training and
37
All supervisory bord members receive ongoing training and education to improve their sills and
YES
development
knowledge.
4
Training and
38
The supervisory board members receive regular updates and briefings from the management
YES
development
board and experts on matters relevant to the company and to their duties.
4
Supervisory board
39
The supervisory board evaluated its effectiveness in the past 12 months.
YES
evaluation
The President of the Supervisory Board conducted a self-assessment of the profile
4
Supervisory board
39
The supervisory board assessed the individual results of its members in the last 12 months.
PARTIALLY
and competencies of the Supervisory Board and determined that the Supervisory
evaluation
Board and its committees function well, have a balanced composition and the
necessary expertise that is consistent with the Company's operations.
4
Supervisory board
39
The evaluation of the supervisory board was led by the president or deputy president.
YES
evaluation
4
Supervisory board
40
The evaluation of the supervisory board included an assessment of all the matters specified in
YES
evaluation
Article 40 of the Code
4
Supervisory board
41
The annual report includes the assessment report of the supervisory board and its committees in
YES
evaluation
which they assessed all the circumstances set out in Article 41 of the Code.
Responsibilities of
5
the management
42
The duties of management board include all the activities listed in Article 42 of the Code.
YES
bord
Responsibilities of
The supervisory board has approved internal rules of procedure adopted by the management
5
the management
43
YES
board that define the matters specified in Article 43. of the Code.
bord
Responsibilities of
In the case of groups, the management board of the parent company is obliged to ensure effective
5
the management
44
YES
bord
oversight over the activities of other companies in the group.
Responsibilities of
The articles of association and/or internal company acts contain rules governing responsibilities
5
the management
44
YES
and reporting procedures at the level of the parent company and subsidiaries.
bord
The supervisory board ensures that management maintains a profile of the management board
5
Composition
45
which determines the minimum number of members and a combination of members who possess
YES
the skills, knowledge and education, as well as professional and practical experience that are
required for management board.
5
The president
46
The president of the management board is formally responsible for the activities listed in Article 46.
YES
of the Code.
Limits on other
Internal company documents provide that the members of the management board must obtain the
5
47
prior consent of the supervisory board before accepting appointment to the management board or
YES
appointments
supervisory board which is not part of the same group.
5
Limits on other
47
Internal documents of the company provide that board members are prohibited from holding more
YES
appointments
than two positions in the management or supervisory board of other such companies.
The supervisory board in the last 12 months, evaluated the effectiveness of arrangements for
5
Board evaluation
48
cooperation between the supervisory board and the management board, as well as the adequacy
YES
of support and information received from the management board.
5
Board evaluation
48
Results of the evaluation of arrangements for cooperation between the supervisory board and
YES
management are included in the annual report.
5
Board evaluation
49
The management board has evaluated its own effectiveness and that of its individual members in
YES
the last 12 months.
5
Board evaluation
49
The management board has reported the conclusions of the evaluations of its members to the
YES
supervisory board.
Role of
6
remuneration
50
The duties of the remuneration board include all the activities listed in Article 50 of the Code.
YES
committee
Remuneration of
The supervisory board determines the annual remuneration of of each member of the
6
management board
51
management board, based on recommendations of the remuneration committee and in
YES
members
accordance with the approved remuneration policy.
Remuneration of
The level of receipts of members of the management board takes into account the agreed
6
management board
52
strategy, risk appetite, the economic environment in which the company operates as well as
YES
members
wages and conditions of workers within companies.
Remuneration of
Remuneration policy provides that a management board member may not dispose of the shares
6
management board
53
assigned to it as part of the remuneration at least two years from the date on which the shares
YES
members
were assigned to him or her.
Remuneration of
Remuneration policy provides that a management board member may not make use of stock
The remuneration policy does not provide for stock options as part of the
6
management board
53
options assigned to him or her as part of the remuneration for at least two years from the date on
NO
remuneration of members of the Management Board.
members
which stock options were assigned to him or her.
Remuneration of
Remuneration policy includes provisions that closely define the circumstances in which a portion of
The remuneration policy stipulates that the Company has no delay or period for
6
management board
53
NO
which the payment of part of the receipts is postponed and the Company has no
members
the remuneration of management board member was put on hold or to was asked to be returned.
right to demand the return of variable parts of receipts.
Remuneration of
Remuneration level for the president of the supervisory board and of other members of the
6
supervisory board
54
supervisory board reflects the time commitment and responsibilities, including the time
YES
members
commitment and responsibilities in the committees of the supervisory board.
Remuneration of
Remuneration policy and/or internal company documents prohibit the inclusion of variable
6
supervisory board
55
YES
elements or other elements related to performance in the remuneration of the supervisory board.
members
6
Reporting on
56
Remuneration policy of the company was approved by shareholders at a general meeting.
YES
remuneration
6
Reporting on
56
The company has made freely available on its website its remuneration policy, as approved by the
YES
remuneration
shareholders.
6
Reporting on
57
Annual report on remuneration includes data on remuneration of each individual member of the
YES
remuneration
supervisory board as well as other information contained in Article 57 of the Code.
ANSWER
(Each question is
EXPLANATION
CHAPTER
PROVISION
ARTICLE
QUESTION
answered by chosing
(fulfill only for questions that were answered with "NO" or "PARTIALLY")
the answer from the
drop-down menu)
Roles of the
Management board, with the prior approval of the supervisory board, adopted a policy that
supervisory and
7
58
determines the nature and extent of risk that company needs and that is willing to take in order to
YES
management
achieve all the long-term strategic objectives ( "risk appetite").
boards
Roles of the
7
supervisory and
59
The management board is formally responsible for the activities listed in Article 59 of the Code.
YES
management
boards
7
Role of the audit
60
Terms of reference of the audit committee includes all activities listed in Article 60 of the Code.
YES
committee
7
Role of the audit
61
The audit committee, the supervisory board or one of its committees, undertook the activities
YES
committee
referred to in Article 61 of the Code.
Relations with the
The audit committee oversees the process of selection and appointment of external auditors in
7
62
accordance with the legal requirements and makes recommendations to the supervisory board for
YES
external auditor
the selection of the external auditor and conditions for their appointment.
7
Relations with the
63
The audit committee in the last 12 months approved the work plan of the external auditors, which
YES
external auditor
includes the scope and content of the activities to be audited.
7
Relations with the
63
The audit committee shall meet as necessary with the external auditors to discuss the issues that
YES
external auditor
have been identified during the audit and to oversee the quality of services provided.
7
Relations with the
64
The audit committee if responsible for monitoring the independence and objective of external
YES
external auditor
auditor.
7
Relations with the
64
The audit committee approved a policy on permitted non-audit services provided by the external
YES
external auditor
auditor.
7
Risk management
65
The audit committee evaluated the effectiveness of risk management and internal control system
YES
and internal control
as a whole at least once a year.
7
Risk management
65
The audit committee, where appropriate, makes recommendations to the supervisory board and
YES
and internal control
management board regarding the effectiveness of risk management and internal control systems.
7
Risk management
66
The company maintains an effective risk management system that provides reliable identification
YES
and internal control
of risk measurement, answers, reporting and supervision.
Risk management
The company has determined clear internal responsibilities for the maintenance of the risk
7
66
management system and a clear procedure for maintaining contact between persons responsible
YES
and internal control
and the audit committee.
7
Risk management
67
The company has established an internal audit function responsible for monitoring the
YES
and internal control
effectiveness of internal control systems, including risk management.
7
Risk management
67
The audit committee approved the internal audit plan in the last 12 months.
YES
and internal control
7
Risk management
67
The audit committee receives reports of internal auditors and monitors the implementation of its
YES
and internal control
recommendations.
7
Risk management
68
The audit committee shall recommend to the supervisory board the appointment or dismissal of
YES
and internal control
the heads of the internal audit function.
7
Risk management
68
If the company des not have internal audit function, the audit committee has once in the last 12
NO
There is internal audit function.
and internal control
months evaluated the need for this function as part of its assessment of internal control systems.
Management board, with the prior approval of the supervisory board, adopted a procedure for
7
Whistle-blowing
68
reporting violations of laws or internal rules of the company, actual or in the case of suspected
YES
violation.
7
Whistle-blowing
69
The procedure ensures that workers and external stakeholders do not suffer negative
YES
consequences if they report suspicious behavior.
7
Whistle-blowing
69
Details of the procedure for registration are available free of charge on the website of the
YES
company.
Statute and/or internal company documents stipulate the duty of the management board to inform
7
Whistle-blowing
70
the supervisory board of any irregularities and and to agree on measures that must be
YES
implemented.
7
Whistle-blowing
70
The audit committee evaluated the effectiveness of the procedure and its application in the last 12
YES
months.
Use of the company
All information that the company is required to disclose in accordance with the law, rules on the
8
71
listing, the Code and its own Articles of Association are available free of charge on the website of
YES
website
the company.
8
Use of the company
72
The company makes freely available and easily accessible on the website all the information
YES
website
requested by Article 72 of the Code.
8
Use of the company
73
The company ensures that the information on the website is kept up to date and published in
YES
website
accordance with time limits prescribed in law and regulations.
8
Use of the company
73
All data on the website are freely available in both Croatian and English.
YES
website
8
Annual report
74
The annual report contains all the information referred to in Article 74 of the Code.
YES
Relations with
The Company ensured that all shareholders, regardless of the number or type of shares they hold,
9
75
have equal access to information about the company and about the way they can carry and
YES
shareholders
protect their rights.
The Company has established an effective formal mechanisms to ensure minority shareholders
The Company provides minority shareholders with the opportunity to ask questions
9
Relations with
76
the possibility of asking questions directly to president of the management board and president of
PARTIALLY
directly to the President of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board at the
shareholders
the supervisory board, and the details of the functioning of these mechanisms are available free of
General Meeting of the Company. The Company has established mechanisms for
charge on the website of the company.
asking shareholder questions via e-mail address (ir@koncar.hr)
Relations with
The Company has selected a person that will for all shareholders be the person to contact in
9
77
relations with investors, and contact of this person is available free of charge on the website of the
PARTIALLY
On the company's website, an e-mail address: ir@koncar.hr
shareholders
company.
9
General meeting
78
The articles of associationand/or internal rules of the company do not in any way limit the ability of
YES
shareholders to call a general meeting, to participate in it or to add items to the agenda.
9
General meeting
79
The articles of association and/or internal company documents allow shareholders the opportunity
YES
to exercise their right to vote by proxy without restriction.
9
General meeting
79
The articles of associationand/or internal company documents allow shareholders the opportunity
NO
The arrival of shareholders or assignee to the assembly is mandatory.
to exercise their right to vote electronically without restrictions.
9
General meeting
79
Explanation of other ways in which shareholders can exercise its right to vote are set out in the
YES
documents for the general meeting.
9
General meeting
80
Notice of the general meeting is published no later than 30 days before it is held.
YES
9
General meeting
80
The agenda, decisions and all other materials required for the general meeting are available free
YES
of charge on the website of the company.
9
General meeting
80
All documents are available in English and Croatian language.
YES
9
General meeting
81
All persons referred to in Article 81 of the Code were present at the general meeting in the past 12
YES
months.
9
General meeting
81
The external auditor was present at the general meeting where financial statements are presented.
YES
9
General meeting
82
The company has made the desicions of a general meeting freely available on its website without
YES
delay.
9
General meeting
82
Within 30 days from the date of the general meeting the company has made available on its
YES
website free of charge answers to questions raised at the general meeting.
10
Corporate social
83
The supervisory and managent boards have agreed and adopted policies listed in Article 83 of the
YES
responsibility
Code.
10
Corporate social
83
These policies are available free of charge on the company's website.
YES
responsibility
When the management board asks prior consent from the supervisory board for the decisions,
Corporate social
accompanying documents explain how the recommended measure is in line with the policies
10
84
associated with the impact assesment of company's activities on the environment and the
YES
responsibility
community, with the policies associated with the preservation of human rights and workers' rights
and the measures associated with prevention and sanctioning of corruption and bribery.
10
Stakeholder
85
The supervisory board and management board jointly identified which are considered key
YES
engagement
stakeholders in relation to company.
Stakeholder
Management board has ensured the existence of effective mechanisms for regular interaction with
10
85
key stakeholders, as well as to inform the supervisory board about the results of these
YES
engagement
communications.
10
Stakeholder
86
The supervisory board is authorized, subject to prior notification to the president of the
YES
engagement
management board, to organize meetings with external stakeholders when it deems it necessary.
ANSWER
(Each question is
EXPLANATION
CHAPTER
PROVISION
ARTICLE
QUESTION
answered by chosing
(fulfill only for questions that were answered with "NO" or "PARTIALLY")
the answer from the
drop-down menu)
Communication of the Chairman of the Board and members of the Board with
In the mandate of every committee of the supervisory board it is provided for what purpose
stakeholders (suppliers, customers, etc.) is not provided for in the Rules of
Stakeholder
Procedure, and the purpose of the Board is to make recommendations and
10
87
president of the committe may communicate directly with stakeholders and what procedure to
PARTIALLY
engagement
proposals to the Supervisory Board. The exception to the above is the Audit
follow.
Committee, which communicates directly with external and internal auditors (Article
87 of the Code).
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Koncar - elektroindustrija dd published this content on 30 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2024 10:50:28 UTC.