Roles of the Management board, with the prior approval of the supervisory board, adopted a policy that

supervisory and

7 58 determines the nature and extent of risk that company needs and that is willing to take in order to YES

management

achieve all the long-term strategic objectives ( "risk appetite").

boards

Roles of the

7 supervisory and 59 The management board is formally responsible for the activities listed in Article 59 of the Code. YES

management

boards

7 Role of the audit 60 Terms of reference of the audit committee includes all activities listed in Article 60 of the Code. YES

committee

7 Role of the audit 61 The audit committee, the supervisory board or one of its committees, undertook the activities YES

committee referred to in Article 61 of the Code.

Relations with the The audit committee oversees the process of selection and appointment of external auditors in

7 62 accordance with the legal requirements and makes recommendations to the supervisory board for YES

external auditor

the selection of the external auditor and conditions for their appointment.

7 Relations with the 63 The audit committee in the last 12 months approved the work plan of the external auditors, which YES

external auditor includes the scope and content of the activities to be audited.

7 Relations with the 63 The audit committee shall meet as necessary with the external auditors to discuss the issues that YES

external auditor have been identified during the audit and to oversee the quality of services provided.

7 Relations with the 64 The audit committee if responsible for monitoring the independence and objective of external YES

external auditor auditor.

7 Relations with the 64 The audit committee approved a policy on permitted non-audit services provided by the external YES

external auditor auditor.

7 Risk management 65 The audit committee evaluated the effectiveness of risk management and internal control system YES

and internal control as a whole at least once a year.

7 Risk management 65 The audit committee, where appropriate, makes recommendations to the supervisory board and YES

and internal control management board regarding the effectiveness of risk management and internal control systems.

7 Risk management 66 The company maintains an effective risk management system that provides reliable identification YES

and internal control of risk measurement, answers, reporting and supervision.

Risk management The company has determined clear internal responsibilities for the maintenance of the risk

7 66 management system and a clear procedure for maintaining contact between persons responsible YES

and internal control

and the audit committee.

7 Risk management 67 The company has established an internal audit function responsible for monitoring the YES

and internal control effectiveness of internal control systems, including risk management.

7 Risk management 67 The audit committee approved the internal audit plan in the last 12 months. YES

and internal control

7 Risk management 67 The audit committee receives reports of internal auditors and monitors the implementation of its YES

and internal control recommendations.

7 Risk management 68 The audit committee shall recommend to the supervisory board the appointment or dismissal of YES

and internal control the heads of the internal audit function.

7 Risk management 68 If the company des not have internal audit function, the audit committee has once in the last 12 NO There is internal audit function.

and internal control months evaluated the need for this function as part of its assessment of internal control systems.

Management board, with the prior approval of the supervisory board, adopted a procedure for

7 Whistle-blowing 68 reporting violations of laws or internal rules of the company, actual or in the case of suspected YES

violation.

7 Whistle-blowing 69 The procedure ensures that workers and external stakeholders do not suffer negative YES

consequences if they report suspicious behavior.

7 Whistle-blowing 69 Details of the procedure for registration are available free of charge on the website of the YES

company.

Statute and/or internal company documents stipulate the duty of the management board to inform

7 Whistle-blowing 70 the supervisory board of any irregularities and and to agree on measures that must be YES

implemented.

7 Whistle-blowing 70 The audit committee evaluated the effectiveness of the procedure and its application in the last 12 YES

months.

Use of the company All information that the company is required to disclose in accordance with the law, rules on the

8 71 listing, the Code and its own Articles of Association are available free of charge on the website of YES

website

the company.

8 Use of the company 72 The company makes freely available and easily accessible on the website all the information YES

website requested by Article 72 of the Code.

8 Use of the company 73 The company ensures that the information on the website is kept up to date and published in YES

website accordance with time limits prescribed in law and regulations.

8 Use of the company 73 All data on the website are freely available in both Croatian and English. YES

website

8 Annual report 74 The annual report contains all the information referred to in Article 74 of the Code. YES

Relations with The Company ensured that all shareholders, regardless of the number or type of shares they hold,

9 75 have equal access to information about the company and about the way they can carry and YES

shareholders

protect their rights.

The Company has established an effective formal mechanisms to ensure minority shareholders The Company provides minority shareholders with the opportunity to ask questions

9 Relations with 76 the possibility of asking questions directly to president of the management board and president of PARTIALLY directly to the President of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board at the

shareholders the supervisory board, and the details of the functioning of these mechanisms are available free of General Meeting of the Company. The Company has established mechanisms for

charge on the website of the company. asking shareholder questions via e-mail address (ir@koncar.hr)

Relations with The Company has selected a person that will for all shareholders be the person to contact in

9 77 relations with investors, and contact of this person is available free of charge on the website of the PARTIALLY On the company's website, an e-mail address: ir@koncar.hr

shareholders

company.

9 General meeting 78 The articles of associationand/or internal rules of the company do not in any way limit the ability of YES

shareholders to call a general meeting, to participate in it or to add items to the agenda.

9 General meeting 79 The articles of association and/or internal company documents allow shareholders the opportunity YES

to exercise their right to vote by proxy without restriction.

9 General meeting 79 The articles of associationand/or internal company documents allow shareholders the opportunity NO The arrival of shareholders or assignee to the assembly is mandatory.

to exercise their right to vote electronically without restrictions.

9 General meeting 79 Explanation of other ways in which shareholders can exercise its right to vote are set out in the YES

documents for the general meeting.

9 General meeting 80 Notice of the general meeting is published no later than 30 days before it is held. YES

9 General meeting 80 The agenda, decisions and all other materials required for the general meeting are available free YES

of charge on the website of the company.

9 General meeting 80 All documents are available in English and Croatian language. YES

9 General meeting 81 All persons referred to in Article 81 of the Code were present at the general meeting in the past 12 YES

months.

9 General meeting 81 The external auditor was present at the general meeting where financial statements are presented. YES

9 General meeting 82 The company has made the desicions of a general meeting freely available on its website without YES

delay.

9 General meeting 82 Within 30 days from the date of the general meeting the company has made available on its YES

website free of charge answers to questions raised at the general meeting.

10 Corporate social 83 The supervisory and managent boards have agreed and adopted policies listed in Article 83 of the YES

responsibility Code.

10 Corporate social 83 These policies are available free of charge on the company's website. YES

responsibility

When the management board asks prior consent from the supervisory board for the decisions,

Corporate social accompanying documents explain how the recommended measure is in line with the policies

10 84 associated with the impact assesment of company's activities on the environment and the YES

responsibility

community, with the policies associated with the preservation of human rights and workers' rights

and the measures associated with prevention and sanctioning of corruption and bribery.

10 Stakeholder 85 The supervisory board and management board jointly identified which are considered key YES

engagement stakeholders in relation to company.

Stakeholder Management board has ensured the existence of effective mechanisms for regular interaction with

10 85 key stakeholders, as well as to inform the supervisory board about the results of these YES

engagement

communications.

10 Stakeholder 86 The supervisory board is authorized, subject to prior notification to the president of the YES