KONČAR - Electrical Industry Inc. for manufacturing and services
Fallerovo šetalište 22, 10000 Zagreb
Security: KOEI-R-A
ISIN: HRKOEIRA0009
LEI: 74780000H0SHMRAW0I15
Home Member State: Croatia
Regulated Market Segment: Official Market of the Zagreb Stock Exchange
Zagreb, 7 June 2024.
Subject: Delivery of Distribution Submarine Cables
On June 7, 2024, KONČAR - Engineering for manufacturing and services Ltd. finalized a contract for the delivery of distribution submarine cables to HEP-ODS Ltd., valued at EUR 26.3 million.
This procurement of submarine cables establishes the necessary infrastructure to accommodate larger amounts of energy from renewable sources, enhancing the reliability and security of the supply for 22 Adriatic islands
KONČAR Inc.
