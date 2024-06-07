KONČAR - Electrical Industry Inc. for manufacturing and services

Zagreb, 7 June 2024.

Subject: Delivery of Distribution Submarine Cables

On June 7, 2024, KONČAR - Engineering for manufacturing and services Ltd. finalized a contract for the delivery of distribution submarine cables to HEP-ODS Ltd., valued at EUR 26.3 million.

This procurement of submarine cables establishes the necessary infrastructure to accommodate larger amounts of energy from renewable sources, enhancing the reliability and security of the supply for 22 Adriatic islands

KONČAR Inc.