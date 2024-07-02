News - KONČAR d.d.
Title KONČAR d.d. - Notice on the merger of the companies
In language English
Short content

Notice on the merger of the companies KONČAR - Inženjering d.o.o. for production and services and KONČAR - Energetika i usluge d.o.o. for services to KONČAR - Elektroindustrija d.d. for manufacturing and services

Document download Download document
Publish date 02.07.2024. 15:33
Securities involved KOEI

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Koncar - elektroindustrija dd published this content on 02 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2024 13:48:04 UTC.