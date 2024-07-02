|Title
|KONČAR d.d. - Notice on the merger of the companies
Notice on the merger of the companies KONČAR - Inženjering d.o.o. for production and services and KONČAR - Energetika i usluge d.o.o. for services to KONČAR - Elektroindustrija d.d. for manufacturing and services
|02.07.2024. 15:33
|KOEI
