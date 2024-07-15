KON?AR Elektroindustrija d.d. specializes in the production and marketing of equipments and electric systems for the energy, transport and industry sectors. The group proposes electricity transmission and distribution equipments, electromotive machines, medium and low voltage equipments, catering equipments, household devices, etc. Net sales break down geographically as follows: Croatia (40.7%), European Union (45.8%), Europe (3.7%), Asia and Africa (4.6%), America and Australia (2.3%) and others (2.9%).

Sector Heavy Electrical Equipment