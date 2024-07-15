News - KONČAR d.d.
Title KONČAR d.d. - Supervisory Board constituent meeting
In language English
Short content

KONČAR - Electrical Industry Inc. for manufacturing and services ( KONČAR Inc. ) Supervisory Board constituent meeting was held on 15 July 2024.

Document download Download document
Publish date 15.07.2024. 15:59
Securities involved KOEI

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Koncar - elektroindustrija dd published this content on 15 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2024 14:09:03 UTC.