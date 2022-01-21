Log in
    KNYJY   US50048H1014

KONE OYJ

(KNYJY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 01/21 12:47:09 pm
33.245 USD   -1.76%
01:08pKONE wins Elevator World Project of the Year award
PR
01/19KONE CORPORATION : Credit Suisse maintains a Buy rating
MD
01/19KONE CORPORATION : Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating
MD
KONE wins Elevator World Project of the Year award

01/21/2022 | 01:08pm EST
LISLE, Ill., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has been named first place winner in the Elevator World 2022 Project of the Year competition. A KONE project at the New York Marriott Marquis was selected for top honors in the Escalator Modernization category.

KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, wins a Elevator World 2022 Project of the Year Award

With nearly 2,000 guest rooms and more than 100,000 square feet of meeting space, the New York Marriott Marquis is the largest hotel in New York City. Opened in 1985, the hotel recently completed a comprehensive renovation.

Modernization of 12 escalators serving the lobby and conference rooms on eight floors was a key part of the renovation project. In a particularly heavily used portion of the hotel, six pairs of escalators crisscross the open space from floor to floor.

"Through constant collaboration with our customer, new escalators were installed in existing trusses with little impact on hotel guests and events," says Ken Schmid, executive vice president, KONE Americas. "Successful completion of this complex undertaking demonstrates the value and impact of KONE innovation."

The project, which will be highlighted in the January 2022 issue of Elevator World, was completed in March 2021.

About KONE
At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2020, KONE had annual sales of EUR 9.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kone-wins-elevator-world-project-of-the-year-award-301465902.html

SOURCE KONE


© PRNewswire 2022
