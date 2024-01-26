It reported 2023 sales of 10.95 billion euros ($11.86 billion), below analysts' estimate of 11.01 billion euros in a poll provided by the company.
(Reuters) - Finnish elevator and escalator maker Kone missed annual sales expectations on Friday and said it expected 2024 sales to be stable or to grow slightly from last year's level at comparable exchange rates.
