    KNEBV   FI0009013403

KONE OYJ

(KNEBV)
Heavy rains in Ivory Coast bode well for upcoming cocoa crop, say farmers

08/16/2021 | 08:56am EDT
ABIDJAN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Heavy rains across most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week have rekindled hopes for an early start to the October-to-March main crop, farmers said on Monday.

The world's top cocoa producer is in its rainy season, which runs from April to mid-November.

After several weeks of cold weather and below-average rainfall, farmers across the cocoa belt welcomed last week's storms with enthusiasm.

If similar weather stretches into September and October, it could bode well for the size and duration of the upcoming main crop, farmers said.

In the centre-western region of Daloa, which produces a quarter of Ivory Coast's national cocoa output, farmers said their trees were heavy with fruits of different sizes. Some are already planning to begin harvesting by mid-September.

"The main crop is looking good. With a lot of sun and rain in the coming weeks, we will have a lot of picking to do in October," said Jean Akessi, who farms near Daloa, where 51.4 millimetres (mm) of rain fell last week, nearly double the five-year average.

Rainfall was also well above average in the central regions of Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro, where farmers expressed similar enthusiasm for the main crop.

Others stressed that while good rains are important, adequate sunshine would also be needed to ensure healthy development.

In the western region of Soubre, the southern regions of Agboville and Divo, and the eastern region of Abengourou, farmers said more sunny spells would be needed in order to stop disease from spreading through their plantations.

"There is too much moisture under the trees. More heat will be needed for enough pods to survive," said Salame Kone, who farms near Soubre, where 20.2 mm of rain fell last week, 5.2 mm above the average.

Average temperatures across Ivory Coast last week ranged from 24.6 to 26.7 degrees Celsius. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Cooper Inveen and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 10 576 M 12 461 M 12 461 M
Net income 2021 1 059 M 1 247 M 1 247 M
Net cash 2021 2 040 M 2 403 M 2 403 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,4x
Yield 2021 2,65%
Capitalization 36 455 M 43 020 M 42 951 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,25x
EV / Sales 2022 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 61 439
Free-Float 60,4%
Kone Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KONE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 70,28 €
Average target price 67,98 €
Spread / Average Target -3,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henrik Georg Fredrik Ehrnrooth President & Chief Executive Officer
Ilkka Hara Chief Financial Officer
Antti Juhani Herlin Chairman
Maciej Kranz Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KONE OYJ5.75%43 020
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION34.21%38 692
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG23.15%34 994
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-23.67%11 179
INTERROLL HOLDING AG48.42%3 604
ZARDOYA OTIS, S.A.-0.52%3 155