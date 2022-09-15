Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Kone Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KNEBV   FI0009013403

KONE OYJ

(KNEBV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:05 2022-09-15 pm EDT
40.59 EUR   +1.08%
01:52pIvory Coast expects all its cocoa will be traceable within a year
RE
01:42pIvory Coast expects all its cocoa will be traceable within a year
RE
04:05aFinland's KONE Wins Elevator, Escalator Order for Chinese Metro Line
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ivory Coast expects all its cocoa will be traceable within a year

09/15/2022 | 01:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROME, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast expects all its cocoa will be traceable down to the individual farmer level by October next year as the world's top cocoa producer ramps up efforts to tackle deforestation ahead of a looming EU forest protection law.

The European Commission proposed a law late last year aimed at preventing the import of commodities linked to deforestation by requiring companies to prove their global supply chains are not contributing to the destruction of forests.

The proposed law sets mandatory due diligence rules for importers into the EU of soy, beef, palm oil, wood, cocoa and coffee, and is expected to be passed by 2023.

The law will require companies in the EU to collect geographic coordinates showing where commodities they buy were produced, and to monitor these locations for forest loss via satellite images.

However, cocoa companies often source from an indirect supply chain over which they have little visibility. As a result, producing countries are under pressure to trace cocoa in this part of the chain so that their EU exports are not jeopardized.

"Implementation of the traceability system for all cocoa from the field to the exporters' factory (will occur in the) 2023/2024 campaign," said Yves Brahima Kone, head of the Cocoa and Coffee Council (CCC), Ivory Coast's cocoa regulator.

Kone spoke to Reuters on the sidelines of the European Cocoa Association (ECA) Forum in Rome, a triennial event for the cocoa sector.

The indirect supply chain includes farmers, cooperatives, local traders and exporters. According to the World Cocoa Foundation (WCF), an industry group, around half of world bean supply is sourced indirectly.

Many European companies operate in countries where environmental abuses are rife, but there is currently no EU-wide requirement for them to find and fix risks to the environment in their global supply chains.

Emissions from the land-use sector, mostly from deforestation, are the second major cause of climate change after the burning of fossil fuels, European Commission data shows. (Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRUDE PALM OIL -0.61% 854 End-of-day quote.-22.26%
KONE OYJ 1.42% 40.72 Delayed Quote.-36.31%
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.96% 90.8 Delayed Quote.19.96%
LUMBER -8.75% 511 End-of-day quote.-51.22%
WTI -4.47% 85.071 Delayed Quote.18.15%
All news about KONE OYJ
01:52pIvory Coast expects all its cocoa will be traceable within a year
RE
01:42pIvory Coast expects all its cocoa will be traceable within a year
RE
04:05aFinland's KONE Wins Elevator, Escalator Order for Chinese Metro Line
MT
03:10aKONE OYJ : to equip Metro Line S1, the first urban rail line in Suzhou, China
PU
09/12Ivory Coast sells 2023/24 cocoa contracts with higher premium
RE
09/12Ivory Coast sells 2023/24 cocoa contracts with higher premium
RE
09/08Montage Gold Up 8.5% after Reporting Government Approval of Mankono Exploration Permits
MT
09/08KONE CORPORATION : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
MD
09/01KONE CORPORATION : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
09/01KONE CORPORATION : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KONE OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 10 999 M 10 994 M 10 994 M
Net income 2022 883 M 882 M 882 M
Net cash 2022 2 131 M 2 130 M 2 130 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,8x
Yield 2022 4,52%
Capitalization 20 805 M 20 794 M 20 794 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
EV / Sales 2023 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 63 106
Free-Float 59,3%
Chart KONE OYJ
Duration : Period :
Kone Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 40,15 €
Average target price 50,83 €
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henrik Georg Fredrik Ehrnrooth President & Chief Executive Officer
Ilkka Hara Chief Financial Officer
Antti Juhani Herlin Chief Executive Officer & Deputy Chairman
Maciej Kranz Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KONE OYJ-36.31%20 805
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-19.78%29 353
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG-35.43%17 875
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-18.72%6 744
SHANGHAI MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-23.30%1 654
INTERROLL HOLDING AG-54.35%1 598