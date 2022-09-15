Ivory Coast expects all its cocoa will be traceable within a year

ROME, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast expects all its cocoa
will be traceable down to the individual farmer level by October
next year as the world's top cocoa producer ramps up efforts to
tackle deforestation ahead of a looming EU forest protection
law.
The European Commission proposed a law late last year aimed
at preventing the import of commodities linked to deforestation
by requiring companies to prove their global supply chains are
not contributing to the destruction of forests.
The proposed law sets mandatory due diligence rules for
importers into the EU of soy, beef, palm oil, wood, cocoa and
coffee, and is expected to be passed by 2023.
The law will require companies in the EU to collect
geographic coordinates showing where commodities they buy were
produced, and to monitor these locations for forest loss via
satellite images.
However, cocoa companies often source from an indirect
supply chain over which they have little visibility. As a
result, producing countries are under pressure to trace cocoa in
this part of the chain so that their EU exports are not
jeopardized.
"Implementation of the traceability system for all cocoa
from the field to the exporters' factory (will occur in the)
2023/2024 campaign," said Yves Brahima Kone, head of the Cocoa
and Coffee Council (CCC), Ivory Coast's cocoa regulator.
Kone spoke to Reuters on the sidelines of the European Cocoa
Association (ECA) Forum in Rome, a triennial event for the cocoa
sector.
The indirect supply chain includes farmers, cooperatives,
local traders and exporters. According to the World Cocoa
Foundation (WCF), an industry group, around half of world bean
supply is sourced indirectly.
Many European companies operate in countries where
environmental abuses are rife, but there is currently no EU-wide
requirement for them to find and fix risks to the environment in
their global supply chains.
Emissions from the land-use sector, mostly from
deforestation, are the second major cause of climate change
after the burning of fossil fuels, European Commission data
shows.
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by David Gregorio)