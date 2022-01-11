Log in
    KNEBV   FI0009013403

KONE OYJ

(KNEBV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/11 04:30:03 am
62.05 EUR   +0.67%
04:13aKONE CORPORATION : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
01/05KONE OYJ : to equip Hotel Signia by Hilton Atlanta
PU
01/05Kone Lands Deal To Supply Elevators, Escalators To US Hotel
MT
KONE CORPORATION : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating

01/11/2022 | 04:13am EST
JP Morgan analyst Andreas Willi maintains his Buy rating on the stock.


All news about KONE OYJ
01/04Sitowise CEO To Step Down; Kone Official Named Successor
MT
01/04Heikki Haasmaa appointed as the new CEO of Sitowise Group to lead company's Nordic grow..
AQ
2021More than 50,000 Finnish industrial workers threaten to strike over wage dispute
RE
2021Ivory Coast 2021/22 cocoa port arrivals down 12-13%, CCC director says
RE
2021Uneven rainfall in Ivory Coast leaves some cocoa farmers keen for more
RE
2021Uneven rainfall in Ivory Coast leaves some cocoa farmers keen for more
RE
2021Kone Partners With AWS To Boost Digital Services For Smart Buildings
MT
Analyst Recommendations on KONE OYJ
Financials
Sales 2021 10 500 M 11 905 M 11 905 M
Net income 2021 1 029 M 1 167 M 1 167 M
Net cash 2021 2 058 M 2 333 M 2 333 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,1x
Yield 2021 2,98%
Capitalization 31 927 M 36 162 M 36 201 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,84x
EV / Sales 2022 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 62 124
Free-Float 59,8%
Managers and Directors
Henrik Georg Fredrik Ehrnrooth President & Chief Executive Officer
Ilkka Hara Chief Financial Officer
Antti Juhani Herlin Chairman
Maciej Kranz Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KONE OYJ-0.89%36 162
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-3.11%35 834
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG-2.05%28 024
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.1.06%10 349
ZARDOYA OTIS, S.A.-0.84%3 755
INTERROLL HOLDING AG-3.41%3 556