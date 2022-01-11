Log in
Homepage
Equities
Finland
Nasdaq Helsinki
Kone Oyj
News
Summary
KNEBV
FI0009013403
KONE OYJ
(KNEBV)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
01/11 04:30:03 am
62.05
EUR
+0.67%
04:13a
KONE CORPORATION
: JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
01/05
KONE OYJ
: to equip Hotel Signia by Hilton Atlanta
PU
01/05
Kone Lands Deal To Supply Elevators, Escalators To US Hotel
MT
KONE CORPORATION : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
01/11/2022 | 04:13am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
JP Morgan analyst Andreas Willi maintains his Buy rating on the stock.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2021
10 500 M
11 905 M
11 905 M
Net income 2021
1 029 M
1 167 M
1 167 M
Net cash 2021
2 058 M
2 333 M
2 333 M
P/E ratio 2021
31,1x
Yield 2021
2,98%
Capitalization
31 927 M
36 162 M
36 201 M
EV / Sales 2021
2,84x
EV / Sales 2022
2,71x
Nbr of Employees
62 124
Free-Float
59,8%
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
25
Last Close Price
61,64 €
Average target price
63,80 €
Spread / Average Target
3,50%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henrik Georg Fredrik Ehrnrooth
President & Chief Executive Officer
Ilkka Hara
Chief Financial Officer
Antti Juhani Herlin
Chairman
Maciej Kranz
Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Matti Juhani Alahuhta
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
KONE OYJ
-0.89%
36 162
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
-3.11%
35 834
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG
-2.05%
28 024
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.
1.06%
10 349
ZARDOYA OTIS, S.A.
-0.84%
3 755
INTERROLL HOLDING AG
-3.41%
3 556
More Results
