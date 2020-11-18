Log in
KONE OYJ    KNEBV   FI0009013403

KONE OYJ

(KNEBV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 11/18 08:27:49 am
71.57 EUR   +0.66%
08:13aKONE CORPORATION : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11/16Ivory Coast cocoa farmers concerned about early Harmattan winds
RE
11/12KONE OYJ : Another metro line win for KONE in China
AQ
KONE CORPORATION : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

11/18/2020 | 08:13am EST

JP Morgan is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 74.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 9 993 M 11 856 M 11 856 M
Net income 2020 940 M 1 115 M 1 115 M
Net cash 2020 1 935 M 2 296 M 2 296 M
P/E ratio 2020 39,1x
Yield 2020 2,51%
Capitalization 36 858 M 43 738 M 43 729 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,49x
EV / Sales 2021 3,33x
Nbr of Employees 60 592
Free-Float 60,5%
Chart KONE OYJ
Duration : Period :
Kone Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 63,12 €
Last Close Price 71,10 €
Spread / Highest target 18,1%
Spread / Average Target -11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henrik Georg Fredrik Ehrnrooth President & Chief Executive Officer
Antti Juhani Herlin Chairman
Ilkka Hara Chief Financial Officer
Maciej Kranz Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONE OYJ22.00%43 738
SCHINDLER HOLDING LTD.3.46%29 142
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.68.92%13 599
ZARDOYA OTIS-18.43%3 196
SHANGHAI MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD.32.53%3 025
INTERROLL HOLDING AG21.15%2 422
