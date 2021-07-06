Log in
KONE publishes January-June 2021 Half-year Financial Report on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. EEST

07/06/2021 | 02:40am EDT
KONE Corporation, press release, July 6, 2021 at 9.30 a.m. EEST

Half-year Financial Report
KONE Corporation will publish its Half-year Financial Report for the January 1-June 30, 2021 accounting period on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. EEST. The report will be available on www.kone.com after publishing.Press and analyst events
A Microsoft Teams call for the press, conducted in English, will be held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 2:15 p.m. EEST. Journalists are kindly asked to sign up to media@kone.com by Monday, July 19, 2021, and they will receive a link to the call upon registration.

A webcast for analysts, conducted in English, will begin at 3:45 p.m. EEST and will be available on www.kone.com/investors. An on-demand version of the webcast will be available on www.kone.com later the same day. The event can also be joined via a telephone conference.

U.S.: +1 323-701-0225
UK: +44 (0)330 336 9105
Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0361
Participant code: 1989111

For further information, please contact:
Natalia Valtasaari, Vice President, Investor Relations, KONE Corporation, tel. +358 204 75 4705 About KONE
At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2020, KONE had annual sales of EUR 9.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

www.kone.com

Disclaimer

Kone Oyj published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 06:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
