KONE OYJ

(KNEBV)
KONE publishes January-March 2021 Interim Report on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. EEST

04/14/2021 | 02:45am EDT
KONE Corporation, press release, April 14, 2021 at 9.30 a.m. EEST

Interim Report
KONE Corporation will publish its Interim Report for the January 1-March 31, 2021 accounting period on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. EEST. The report will be available on www.kone.com after publishing.Press and analyst events
A Microsoft Teams call for the press, conducted in English, will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 2:15 p.m. EEST. Journalists are kindly asked to sign up to media@kone.com by Tuesday, April 27, 2021, and they will receive a link to the call upon registration.

A webcast for analysts, conducted in English, will begin at 3:45 p.m. EEST and will be available on www.kone.com/investors. An on-demand version of the webcast will be available on www.kone.com later the same day. The event can also be joined via a telephone conference.

U.S.: +1 323-794-2423
UK: +44 (0)330 336 9105
Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0361
Participant code: 6013837

For further information, please contact:
Natalia Valtasaari, Vice President, Investor Relations, KONE Corporation, tel. +358 204 75 4705 About KONE
At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2020, KONE had annual sales of EUR 9.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.
www.kone.com

Disclaimer

Kone Oyj published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 06:44:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
