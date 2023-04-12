Advanced search
    KNEBV   FI0009013403

KONE OYJ

(KNEBV)
  Report
April 26, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. EEST
47.87 EUR   +1.04%
Kone Publishes January-march 2023 Interim Report On Wednesday, April 26, 2023 At 12 : 30 p.m. EEST
PU
04/06KONE CORPORATION : Barclays remains Neutral
MD
04/04In Africa's fields, a plan to pay fair wages for chocolate withers
RE
KONE publishes January-March 2023 Interim Report on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. EEST

04/12/2023 | 02:40am EDT
KONE Corporation, press release, April 12, 2023 at 9.30 a.m. EEST

KONE publishes January-March 2023 Interim Report on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. EEST

Interim Report
KONE Corporation will publish its Interim Report for the January 1-March 31, 2023 accounting period on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. EEST. The report will be available on www.kone.com after publishing.Press and analyst events
A Microsoft Teams call for the press, conducted in English, will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 2:15 p.m. EEST. Journalists are kindly asked to sign up to media@kone.com by Tuesday, April 25, 2023, and they will receive a link to the call upon registration.

A webcast for analysts, conducted in English, will begin at 3:45 p.m. EEST and will be available on www.kone.com/investors. An on-demand version of the webcast will be available on www.kone.com/investors later the same day. The event can also be joined via a telephone conference.

U.S.: +1 786 697 3501
UK: +44 (0)33 0551 0200
Finland: +358 (0)9 2319 5437
Participant code: 128128

For further information, please contact:
Natalia Valtasaari, Head of Investor Relations, KONE Corporation, tel. +358 204 75 4705 About KONE
At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2022, KONE had annual sales of EUR 10.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

www.kone.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Kone Oyj published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 06:39:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
