KONE Corporation, press release, April 12, 2023 at 9.30 a.m. EEST

KONE publishes January-March 2023 Interim Report on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. EEST

Interim Report

KONE Corporation will publish its Interim Report for the January 1-March 31, 2023 accounting period on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. EEST. The report will be available on www.kone.com after publishing. Press and analyst events

A Microsoft Teams call for the press, conducted in English, will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 2:15 p.m. EEST. Journalists are kindly asked to sign up to media@kone.com by Tuesday, April 25, 2023, and they will receive a link to the call upon registration. ​

A webcast for analysts, conducted in English, will begin at 3:45 p.m. EEST and will be available on www.kone.com/investors. An on-demand version of the webcast will be available on www.kone.com/investors later the same day. The event can also be joined via a telephone conference.

U.S.: +1 786 697 3501

UK: +44 (0)33 0551 0200

Finland: +358 (0)9 2319 5437

Participant code: 128128

For further information, please contact:

Natalia Valtasaari, Head of Investor Relations, KONE Corporation, tel. +358 204 75 4705 About KONE

