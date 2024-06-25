Kone: 4G Gateway wins Red Dot Award

Kone announces that it has won the prestigious Red Dot Award for Product Design 2024 in the 'Industrial Equipment, Machinery and Automation' category.



This distinction was awarded to the Kone 4G Gateway elevator connectivity device, rewarding the company's commitment to innovation, sustainability and user-centered design capabilities.



This solution is a next-generation data terminal, easy to install in tight spaces such as elevator cabinets and shafts. Based in the cloud, the device solves signal problems and offers robust connectivity.



'The KONE 4G Gateway project reduced costs without compromising product quality,' points out Jonathan Lv, Senior Vice President, China Digital Technology. '



