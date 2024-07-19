Stock KNEBV KONE OYJ
Kone Oyj

Equities

KNEBV

FI0009013403

Heavy Electrical Equipment

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 09:05:59 2024-07-19 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
47.24 EUR -0.50% Intraday chart for Kone Oyj -0.88% +4.69%
02:50pm KONE : Chinese overhang in New Installations counters good Service and Modernisation performance Alphavalue
10:42am Kone: results and forecasts disappoint, share price falls CF
KONE : Chinese overhang in New Installations counters good Service and Modernisation performance Alphavalue
Kone: results and forecasts disappoint, share price falls CF
Kone Posts Higher H1 Attributable Net Income; Sales Down MT
Elevator maker Kone's Q2 operating profit slightly lags expectations RE
Lift makers' order intakes hold up despite slow China RE
Kone Wins Elevators, Escalators Order for High-rise Buildings in London MT
Kone wins order for 31 elevators in London CF
Enersense International Oyj Announces CEO Changes CI
Kone: 4G Gateway wins Red Dot Award CF
Sanoma Corporation Announces Composition of Shareholders? Nomination Committee CI
KONE : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating on the stock CF
Deutsche Bank Trims Kone PT, Renews Hold Rating MT
KONE : Deutsche Bank reduces its target price CF
Kone to Supply Elevators to Land Securities to Renovate UK Skyscraper MT
Kone: contract to modernize London skyscraper CF
Q1 2024 : Some misses, some beats, a few surprises and broadly lofty valuations Alphavalue
Montage Gold Corp Brief: Says Received Environmental Permit for Development of Its Kone Project MT
Changan Ford Names New President MT
Kone: acquisition in Australia and New Zealand CF
Kone to Purchase Australian, New Zealand Businesses of Orbitz Elevators MT
KONE Oyj acquired Orbitz Elevators Pty Ltd. CI
Kone: future addition to the Board of Directors CF
KONE Corporation Announces Executive and Board Changes CI
KONE : Positive start to the year, with more transparency on the 2024 outlook Alphavalue
Kone: 2024 forecasts refined, share price rises CF

Company Profile

Kone Oyj is one of the world's leading manufacturers of elevators, escalators and automatic doors. The group also offers equipment installation, updating, and maintenance services. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of equipment (44.9%): automatic doors, elevators, escalators, moving walkways and access control; - installation, maintenance and repair services (37.7%); - modernization services (17.4%). At the end of 2023, the group had 10 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (41%), Asia/Pacific (36.4%) and Americas (22.6%).
Sector
Heavy Electrical Equipment
Calendar
01:30am - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Kone Oyj

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
23
Last Close Price
47.47 EUR
Average target price
49.6 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+4.48%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

