Kone Oyj is one of the world's leading manufacturers of elevators, escalators and automatic doors. The group also offers equipment installation, updating, and maintenance services. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of equipment (44.9%): automatic doors, elevators, escalators, moving walkways and access control; - installation, maintenance and repair services (37.7%); - modernization services (17.4%). At the end of 2023, the group had 10 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (41%), Asia/Pacific (36.4%) and Americas (22.6%).

Sector Heavy Electrical Equipment