Kone Oyj is one of the world's leading manufacturers of elevators, escalators and automatic doors. The group also offers equipment installation, updating, and maintenance services. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - installation, modernization, and maintenance services (50.5%); - sale of equipment (49.5%): automatic doors, elevators, escalators and moving walkways. At the end of 2022, the group had 9 production sites located in Europe (3), Asia (3) and America (3). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (38.9%), Asia/Pacific (40.6%) and Americas (20.5%).

Sector Heavy Electrical Equipment