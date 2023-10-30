Stock KNEBV KONE OYJ
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Kone Oyj

Kone Oyj

Equities

KNEBV

FI0009013403

Heavy Electrical Equipment

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 04:48:19 2023-10-30 am EDT 		Intraday chart for Kone Oyj 5-day change 1st Jan Change
39.48 EUR -0.03% +3.59% -18.12%
09:20am KONE : Order print a clear positive but it's too early to draw conclusions Alphavalue
Oct. 27 Ivory Coast cocoa regulator scraps stockpile exemption for bean grinders RE
This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Kone Oyj

KONE : Order print a clear positive but it's too early to draw conclusions Alphavalue
Ivory Coast cocoa regulator scraps stockpile exemption for bean grinders RE
Elevator maker Kone's third-quarter orders beat expectations on strong China RE
Transcript : KONE Oyj, Nine Months 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 25, 2023 CI
Ivory Coast expects 25% drop in main crop cocoa arrivals - CCC director RE
Kone Posts Rise in Q3 Attributable Income, Sales Fall MT
Kone Appoints New CEO, President MT
KONE Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
KONE Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023 CI
Kone Oyj Announces CEO Changes CI
Henrik Ehrnrooth Announces Intention to Step Down from the Role of President of Kone Oyj CI
KONE Corporation Appoints Philippe Delorme as President as of January 1, 2024 CI
KONE Corporation Appoints Philippe Delorme as CEO as of January 1, 2024 CI
KONE Oyj (HLSE : KNEBV) acquired ElevaHogar. CI
Finnish elevator maker Kone sells Russian assets to S8 Capital RE
Finland's Kone Completes Divestment of Russian Unit MT
S8 Capital acquired LiftConnect JSC from KONE Oyj. CI
S8 Capital completed the acquisition of Russian business from KONE Oyj (HLSE : KNEBV). CI
Swiss elevator maker Schindler hikes FY outlook on strong services business RE
KONE Oyj Announces Executive Changes CI
Kone Books Order for New Elevators for Region Stockholm's Metro Expansion Project MT
Ivory Coast cocoa sector predicts more smuggling as farmgate price disappoints RE
Kone President/CEO to Leave in 2024 MT
Henrik Ehrnrooth Steps Down from Role of President of Kone CI
KONE Corporation Announces Step Down of Henrik Ehrnrooth as CEO CI

Chart Kone Oyj

Chart Kone Oyj
More charts

Company Profile

Kone Oyj is one of the world's leading manufacturers of elevators, escalators and automatic doors. The group also offers equipment installation, updating, and maintenance services. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - installation, modernization, and maintenance services (50.5%); - sale of equipment (49.5%): automatic doors, elevators, escalators and moving walkways. At the end of 2022, the group had 9 production sites located in Europe (3), Asia (3) and America (3). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (38.9%), Asia/Pacific (40.6%) and Americas (20.5%).
Sector
Heavy Electrical Equipment
Calendar
2024-01-24 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Kone Oyj

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
23
Last Close Price
39.49EUR
Average target price
45.69EUR
Spread / Average Target
+15.70%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Elevator & Conveying Equipment

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
KONE OYJ Stock Kone Oyj
-18.10% 21 635 M $
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION Stock Otis Worldwide Corporation
-2.77% 31 161 M $
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG Stock Schindler Holding AG
+4.80% 21 087 M $
DAIFUKU CO., LTD. Stock Daifuku Co., Ltd.
+19.34% 6 195 M $
INTERROLL HOLDING AG Stock Interroll Holding AG
+0.85% 2 147 M $
FUJITEC CO., LTD. Stock Fujitec Co., Ltd.
+8.91% 1 711 M $
SHANGHAI MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL INDUSTRY CO.,LTD. Stock Shanghai Mechanical & Electrical Industry Co.,Ltd.
+14.44% 1 620 M $
KARDEX HOLDING AG Stock Kardex Holding AG
+11.71% 1 456 M $
ATLANTIS GLORY INC. Stock Atlantis Glory Inc.
-.--% 1 238 M $
HYUNDAI ELEVATOR CO., LTD Stock Hyundai Elevator Co., Ltd
+53.71% 1 182 M $
Elevator & Conveying Equipment
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Kone Oyj - Nasdaq Helsinki
  4. News
  5. Kone : Order print a clear positive but it's too early to draw conclusions
Discover our Free Content to Help You Better Understand the Stock Market.
100% Free Registration
fermer