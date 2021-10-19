Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Kone Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KNEBV   FI0009013403

KONE OYJ

(KNEBV)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/19 10:40:41 am
59.48 EUR   +1.09%
KONE OYJ : Driving sustainable urbanization
PU
07:30aKONE CORPORATION : Gets a Buy rating from Kepler Cheuvreux
MD
10/14KONE CORPORATION : UBS reiterates its Sell rating
MD
Kone Oyj : Driving sustainable urbanization

10/19/2021 | 10:21am EDT
Driving sustainable urbanization

OCTOBER 2021

KONE's mission is to improve the flow of urban life.

Through moving over 1 billion people per day, we know a lot about urban mobility.

Together with our customers and partners,

we can make urbanization more sustainable.

We see sustainability as a key enabler in ensuring that urbanization improves the lives of the urban people

We at KONE can support our customers in e.g.

ACCESSIBILITY

ENVIRONMENT

Enabling smooth people flow in

Supporting sustainable and green

congested urban environments

building through our energy-

efficient and innovative offering as

well as healthy, functional, and

sustainable materials

HEALTH & SAFETY

Ensuring the safety of the 1 billion people using our equipment every day, introducing new health and well-beingsolutions for safer cities

With the patterns of urbanization changing, the built environment needs to be rethought

The existing building stock is in need of renovation and new buildings need to be planned from a new angle.

Buildings account for

In the fast-changing

world, we need

Technology can act

~40% of the world's

buildings that are

as an enabler for

GHG emissions -

futureproof,

solving many of the

greener buildings

multipurpose and

challenges related to

are central to

have a long

rapid urbanization

combatting climate

lifecycle as a

and climate change

change

starting point

GREEN

INTELLIGENT

ACCESSIBLE

ADAPTABLE

The momentum is there for smarter and more sustainable cities

Global stimulus

Customer demand

for green

for green building

transformation

certification

E.g. EU Renovation wave

~40% of all major projects

and Fit for 55, plans in the

are seeking green

US, China pledge for carbon

building certification*

neutrality

City-level requirements for

certification, e.g. Singapore

COVID-19 has

highlighted the need

for better urban

environments

Focus on safety and

wellbeing, visible e.g. in

office refurbishments

*KONE CRM data, projects in monetary value

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kone Oyj published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 14:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 10 590 M 12 333 M 12 333 M
Net income 2021 1 051 M 1 223 M 1 223 M
Net cash 2021 2 032 M 2 367 M 2 367 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,1x
Yield 2021 3,17%
Capitalization 30 521 M 35 415 M 35 545 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,69x
EV / Sales 2022 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 61 439
Free-Float 60,4%
Managers and Directors
Henrik Georg Fredrik Ehrnrooth President & Chief Executive Officer
Ilkka Hara Chief Financial Officer
Antti Juhani Herlin Chairman
Maciej Kranz Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Matti Juhani Alahuhta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KONE OYJ-11.47%35 415
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION23.35%35 559
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG4.03%29 221
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-21.08%11 107
INTERROLL HOLDING AG64.94%3 972
ZARDOYA OTIS, S.A.20.77%3 766