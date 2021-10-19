Kone Oyj : Driving sustainable urbanization

Driving sustainable urbanization
KONE's mission is to improve the flow of urban life.
Through moving over 1 billion people per day, we know a lot about urban mobility.
Together with our customers and partners,
we can make urbanization more sustainable.
We see sustainability as a key enabler in ensuring that urbanization improves the lives of the urban people
We at KONE can support our customers in e.g.
|
ACCESSIBILITY
|
ENVIRONMENT
|
Enabling smooth people flow in
|
Supporting sustainable and green
|
congested urban environments
|
building through our energy-
|
|
efficient and innovative offering as
|
|
well as healthy, functional, and
|
|
sustainable materials
HEALTH & SAFETY
Ensuring the safety of the 1 billion people using our equipment every day, introducing new health and well-beingsolutions for safer cities
With the patterns of urbanization changing, the built environment needs to be rethought
The existing building stock is in need of renovation and new buildings need to be planned from a new angle.
|
Buildings account for
|
In the fast-changing
|
|
world, we need
|
Technology can act
|
~40% of the world's
|
buildings that are
|
as an enabler for
|
GHG emissions -
|
futureproof,
|
solving many of the
|
greener buildings
|
multipurpose and
|
challenges related to
|
are central to
|
have a long
|
rapid urbanization
|
combatting climate
|
lifecycle as a
|
and climate change
|
change
|
starting point
|
|
|
|
GREEN
|
INTELLIGENT
|
ACCESSIBLE
|
ADAPTABLE
The momentum is there for smarter and more sustainable cities
|
Global stimulus
|
Customer demand
|
for green
|
for green building
|
transformation
|
certification
|
E.g. EU Renovation wave
|
~40% of all major projects
|
and Fit for 55, plans in the
|
are seeking green
|
US, China pledge for carbon
|
building certification*
|
neutrality
|
City-level requirements for
|
|
|
certification, e.g. Singapore
COVID-19 has
highlighted the need
for better urban
environments
Focus on safety and
wellbeing, visible e.g. in
office refurbishments
*KONE CRM data, projects in monetary value
